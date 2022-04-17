UFC Vegas 51 Bonus Report: Drakkar Klose one of four winners

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2.

The highly anticipated welterweight main event resulted in a twenty-five minute battle. Belal Muhammad showcased some improved striking and strong grappling to frustrate Vicente Luque throughout the course of the fight. While ‘The Silent Assassin’ appeared to be doing better in the late stages of the contest, timely takedowns by Muhammad kept his comeback at bay.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 51 featured a middleweight bout between Caio Borralho (11-1 MMA) and Gadzh Omargadzhiev (13-1 MMA). The bout resulted in a technical decision (29-27 x3) victory Borralho. The contest was ended prematurely in the third round, this after Caio struck Gadzh with an “accidental” knee to the face while he was grounded.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Women’s bantamweight fighters Mayra Bueno Silva and Yanan Wu each earned an extra $50k for their thrilling battle on tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 main card. Silva won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Drakkar Klose pocketed an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over Brandon Jenkins.

Performance of the night: Andre Fialho earned an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over Miguel Baeza on tonight’s main card.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Vegas 51 event?