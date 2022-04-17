Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51

By
Chris Taylor
-
Belal Muhammad, UFC Sao Paulo

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 event was headlined by a welterweight rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad.

Luque (21-8-1 MMA) and Muhammad (21-3 MMA) had originally collided way back at UFC 205 in November of 2016. That night it was ‘The Silent Assassin’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

Vicente Luque entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Michael Chiesa. All four of the Brazilian-American’s previous wins had come by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad was returning to action for the first time since December, where he had scored a unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson to extend his undefeated streak to seven fights in a row.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 main event resulted in a twenty-five minute battle. Belal Muhammad showcased some improved striking and strong grappling to frustrate Vicente Luque throughout the course of the fight. While ‘The Silent Assassin’ appeared to be doing better in the late stages of the contest, timely takedowns by Muhammad kept his comeback at bay.

Official UFC Vegas 51 Result: Belal Muhammad def. Vicente Luque by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Luque vs. Muhammad 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Belal Muhammad defeating Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51:

Following his impressive win, ‘Remember the Name’ called for a fight with Colby Covington.

Who would you like to see Belal Muhammad fight next following his victory over Vicente Luque at tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 event?

Related posts:

  1. UFC Vegas 51 Results: Belal Muhammad defeats Vicente Luque (Highlights)
  2. Vicente Luque ecstatic for first UFC main event, believes he will finish Belal Muhammad again: “We both know I have the power to knock him out”
  3. Pro fighters make their picks for Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2
  4. Vicente Luque details 2012 TKO win over Thiago Santos: “It was really quick”
  5. UFC Vegas 51: ‘Luque vs. Muhammad 2’ Live Results and Highlights