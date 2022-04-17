Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 event was headlined by a welterweight rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad.

Luque (21-8-1 MMA) and Muhammad (21-3 MMA) had originally collided way back at UFC 205 in November of 2016. That night it was ‘The Silent Assassin’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

Vicente Luque entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Michael Chiesa. All four of the Brazilian-American’s previous wins had come by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad was returning to action for the first time since December, where he had scored a unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson to extend his undefeated streak to seven fights in a row.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 main event resulted in a twenty-five minute battle. Belal Muhammad showcased some improved striking and strong grappling to frustrate Vicente Luque throughout the course of the fight. While ‘The Silent Assassin’ appeared to be doing better in the late stages of the contest, timely takedowns by Muhammad kept his comeback at bay.

Official UFC Vegas 51 Result: Belal Muhammad def. Vicente Luque by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Luque vs. Muhammad 2’ below:

Belal has nice thighs #UFCVegas51 — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 17, 2022

This fight is about to be 🔥🔥🔥🔥#UFCVegas51 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) April 17, 2022

I’m torn between this one! #UFCVegas51 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 17, 2022

I think Luque will take it again — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) April 17, 2022

Those calf kicks are going to add up fast. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 17, 2022

Luque has always reminded me of a bigger welterweight version of Pedro Munhoz. His shape, calf kicks, front kicks, forward pressure.#Amirite? #UFCVegas51 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 17, 2022

Watching this main event closely 👀👀👀 #UFCVegas51 — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) April 17, 2022

Belal is 2-for-2 on his takedowns due to great timing, but Luque needs more resistance than that. Muhammed has won the first two rounds #UFCVegas51 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 17, 2022

Bounce back round for Luque. He's dominating on the feet, but needs to defend these takedowns better if he's gonna win the fight! #UFCVegas51 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 17, 2022

Lugue keeps opening his legs to let belal pass to create scramble to get up and belal bites every time. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 17, 2022

Can Luque stop Belal Muhammad's takedown attempts? That's what this 5th round, and possibly entire fight comes down to. #UFCVegas51 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 17, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Belal Muhammad defeating Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51:

.@bullyb170 stuck to his gameplan for 25 minutes. Love it or hate it, he relied on his strengths and it won him this fight! #UFCVegas51 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 17, 2022

I have to give Belal some credit for coming back from a Tko loss and getting some revenge 👏 Impressive display of courage. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) April 17, 2022

Remember the name @bullyb170 👊👊👊 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) April 17, 2022

Following his impressive win, ‘Remember the Name’ called for a fight with Colby Covington.

Who would you like to see Belal Muhammad fight next following his victory over Vicente Luque at tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 event?