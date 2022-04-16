Pros react after Martin Buday is awarded victory despite hitting Chris Barnett with an illegal blow at UFC Vegas 51

Multiple fighters weighed in after Martin Buday was awarded victory despite hitting Chris Barnett with an illegal blow at UFC Vegas 51.

Barnett (1-2 UFC) was returning to action this evening for the first time since scoring a spinning wheel kick KO against Gian Villante at UFC 268.

Meanwhile, Martin Buday (10-1 MMA) was entering the Octagon at UFC Vegas 51 sporting an eight-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Lorenzo Hood on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Although many fans and pundits believed Buday would be a tough matchup for Barnett, ‘Beastboy’ planned to prove his doubters wrong by scoring another highlight reel knockout this evening.

“All I’m gonna say is what I’ve been working on, I wouldn’t be surprised if another viral knockout happens again. With this fight, I’ve known about it for a while, I’ve been doing what I need to do,” Chris Barnett told BJPENN.com. “My camp is going amazing and the big difference between this one and that one is you will be able to see it. I’m not looking for that $50k bonus but with what I’m going to bring, I have a really good feeling it’s going to happen. I’ve been working a lot on hands and stuff and the Taekwondo guy might have a good hand knockout.”

Unfortunately for Chris Barnett things did not go as planned this evening. Martin Buday was able to get the best of him in the opening two rounds and was doing the same in round three before landing an illegal blow that ended the fight. Buday struck Barnett with a downward elbow to the back of the head which left ‘Beastboy’ unfit to continue.

Referee Dan Miragliotta said that Buday’s downward elbow was unintentional and because of that ruling the bout went to the judges scorecards for a technical decision, this instead of being ruled a disqualification.

Official UFC Vegas 51 Result: Martin Buday def. Chris Barnett by Technical unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Multiple pro fighters took issue with Miragliotta’s decision to rule the foul unintentional. See those reactions below:

Clearly intentional 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 16, 2022

So if I get up in a fight all I have to do is land an illegal shot so the dr stops it and I win? Hmm interesting!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 16, 2022

That was intensional — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) April 16, 2022

Not Good…. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 16, 2022

What did you think of Dan Miragliotta ruling that Martin Buday’s downward elbow on Chris Barnett was unintentional?