Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Stephen Thompson at UFC Vegas 45

Tonight’s UFC Vegas event 45 was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Stephen Thompson taking on Belal Muhammad.

Thompson (16-6-1 MMA), a former two-time UFC title challenger, was looking to get back in the win column on Saturday night, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns in his last fight. Prior to that setback, ‘Wonderboy’ had earned back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

As for Belal Muhammad (22-4 MMA), ‘Remember The Name’ had most previously competed in June, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Demian Maia. Muhammad had not tasted defeat since January of 2019, when he dropped a decision to Geoff Neal.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 45 co-headliner proved to be a one-sided beatdown. Belal Muhammad was able to utilize his strong wrestling pedigree to smother and frustrate Stephen Thompson for three straight rounds on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 45 Result: Belal Muhammad def. Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26 x2)

Check out the pros reacted to ‘Thompson vs. Muhammad’ below:

Not used to not seeing @bullyb170 tweets all over the screen on fight nights! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

Good luck to my brotha @wonderboymma tonight ! You got this ! ##ufcfightnight @ Las Vegas, Nevada https://t.co/NB0lUildcw — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 19, 2021

My man @bullyb170… true friend and great human. Love this kid! Lets gooo!!! He deserves this!!!! — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 19, 2021

Wonderboy down two rounds and possible 10-8 round 1! #UFCVegas45 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

🤣🤭 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 19, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Belal Muhammad defeating Stephen Thompson:

Way to work @bullyb170 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 19, 2021

Remember the Name. @bullyb170 rewarding the believers and quieting the naysayers. Top 5. Can't deny him now. @AnikFlorianPod — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 19, 2021

