UFC Vegas 38 Results: Thiago Santos defeats Johnny Walker (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 event is headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Thiago Santos taking on Johnny Walker.

Santos (21-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former light heavyweight title challenger suffered a unanimous decision loss to Aleksandar Rakic in his most recent effort at UFC 259.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (18-5 MMA) will be returning from a year long hiatus this evening at UFC Vegas 38. The Brazilian last competed at UFC Vegas 11, where he earned a first-round knockout victory over Ryan Spann. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for Walker, who had previously suffered losses to Corey Anderson and Nikita Krylov.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 38 main event begins and the fighters meet in the center of the Octagon. Johnny Walker lands an outside low kick. Thiago Santos feints and then throws a head kick which is blocked. Another low kick lands for Walker. ‘Marreta’ spins and misses with a wheel kick. Johnny continues to chip away at the lead leg of Santos. The light heavyweights trade low kicks. The former light heavyweight title challenger lands a good kick to the body of Walker. His opponent responds with a low kick and then a front kick to the body. One minute remains in the opening round. More kicks are exchanged. Santos is still trying to find his range with the hands. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 38 headliner begins and Thiago Santos looks to apply pressure early. Johnny Walker with a hard low kick. ‘Marreta’ shoots in for a takedown. Walker shrugs him off and the pair exchange big shots. Heavy kicks from both men now. The action starts to slow down. Low kicks from both fighters but this is looking like a sparring match at the moment. Thiago Santos lands a nice left kick to the body. He delivers another. Johnny Walker circles out and then comes forward with a pair of low kicks. Santos replies with some calf kicks. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 38 main event begins and Johnny Walker goes to the body of Thiago Santos with a kick. The light heavyweights trade low kicks. Walker is using a lot of feints. Santos pushes him back with a high kick. Both men land side kicks. Walker connects with a straight left. ‘Marreta’ with a big left hand and then a low kick. He lands another good counter left. Johnny Walker circles but eats another heavy low kick in the process. Another left lands for Thiago Santos. He is definitely landing the better volume this round. Walker attempts to press forward but misses with a right hand. Santos goes high with a head kick which is blocked. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 38 headliner begins and both men get to work quickly. They exchange some heavy kicks. Johnny Walker looks to move forward but Thiago Santos quickly puts him on his backfoot. ‘Marreta’ with a left hand followed by a low kick. Walker answers with a right hand. He looks to throw a side kick but Santos backs out of range. Johnny with a nice kick to the body. Santos catches the limb and lands a counter left. One minute remains in round four. Johnny Walker with another solid low kick. Thiago Santos answers with a nice combination. He swings and misses with a left hook. Walker leaps in but eats a body kick. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 38 main event begins and Johnny Walker comes forward with front kick to the body of Thiago Santos. Whoever wins this round will likely emerge victorious the evening. Walker with a question mark kick that partially connects. Santos with a low kick but Walker counters nicely with a right hook. Thiago Santos cracks Johnny Walker with a big left hand. Somehow ‘JW’ just ate that. Midway through the final round now. Walker leaps in with a straight right. He follows that up with a kick to the body and one to the legs. Santos is on his bicycle at the moment. ‘Marreta’ finds a home for a right hand. Walker spins and misses with a high kick. Santos does the same. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 38 Result: Thiago Santos def. Johnny Walker by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

