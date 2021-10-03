Pros react after Thiago Santos defeats Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 38

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Thiago Santos taking on Johnny Walker.

Santos (22-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former light heavyweight title challenger suffered a unanimous decision loss to Aleksandar Rakic in his most previous effort at UFC 259.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (18-6 MMA) was returning from a year-long hiatus this evening at UFC Vegas 38. The Brazilian had last competed at UFC Vegas 11, where he earned a first-round knockout victory over Ryan Spann. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for Walker, who had previously suffered losses to Corey Anderson and Nikita Krylov.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 main event did not result in the highlight reel knockout many fans were anticipating. Instead, the normally fierce Brazilians remained very cautious throughout the fight, resulting in a twenty-five minute affair. Thiago Santos was able to land a few heavy shots during the contest, which proved to be the difference in the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 38 Result: Thiago Santos def. Johnny Walker by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Check out the pros reacted to Santos vs. Walker below:

I was at the performance institute, and watched Johnny Walker Head-but the bag 20 times during his workout lol 😂#UFCVegas38 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 3, 2021

Walker vs Santos – pure violence! Lets have it 🔥💣

#UFCVegas38 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) October 3, 2021

Santos vs Walker is not going to distance 👊👊👊 #UFCVegas38 — Danny Chavez (@Dwarrior875) October 3, 2021

I really don’t care honestly! Worst fight of all time I wish they both lost! https://t.co/Ngm2Ai3NyD — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 3, 2021

Hands up, chin down, throw some punches!!! — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 3, 2021

The betting line on Johnny Walker vs. Thiago Santos going the distance was +510. Don't think too many people predicted that. #UFCVegas38 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 3, 2021

These some big ass Brazilians, @ufc growing some big mafuckas these days. Y’all going for the hammer or the nail? 😂 — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) October 3, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Thiago Santos defeating Johnny Walker:

No one wins this fight…… — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 3, 2021

All class from Thiago Santos there — michael (@bisping) October 3, 2021

They should go on a date tonight. — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) October 3, 2021

