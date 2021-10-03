Pros react after Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus ends in a no-contest at UFC Vegas 38

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 was co-headlined by a middleweight matchup featuring Kevin Holland squaring off with Kyle Daukaus.

Holland (21-7 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Big Mouth’ had suffered back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Kyle Daukaus (10-2 MMA) had most recently competed back in May, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Phil Hawes. Prior to that setback, the Philadelphia native had earned a win over Dustin Stolzfus at UFC 255.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 co-main event ended in controversy. After a back and forth start the pair of middleweights clashed heads which left Kevin Holland rocked. Kyle Daukaus jumped all over ‘Big Mouth’ and locked in a rear-naked choke which forced Holland to tap. However, after official review it was determined that the fight would be ruled a no-contest.

Official UFC Vegas 38 Result: Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus ruled a no-contest (clash of heads)

Check out the pros reacted to Holland vs. Daukaus below:

Ohhhhh no fuck !! — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) October 3, 2021

Mad respect for Kevin Holland, who fought on after he appeared to be knocked out by a vicious clash of heads. Kyle Daukaus was smart to go all in for the finish/submission. NSAC just reviewed it, but the call stands. Wow. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) October 3, 2021

Seems as though b/c Kevin Holland fought back shortly after being 'knocked out' by the headbutt, the Daukaus win will stand. Sean Shelby talking to officials. Madness at the Apex right now. Glad I'm home eating PB&J. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) October 3, 2021

No contest creo yo. Aunque tampoco es culpa de nadie el cabezazo — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) October 3, 2021

I got this one…🍿 pic.twitter.com/5q6hjG4Adj — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 3, 2021

@Trailblaze2top Guess I’ll be seeing you quicker than we expected 😂💯 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 3, 2021

No Contest is the correct call #UFCVegas38 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) October 3, 2021

We are going back in time and rewinding clocks after a submission win to deem it a NC? LOL. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) October 3, 2021

Who would you like to see a rematch between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus following their no-contest at tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!