Pros react after Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus ends in a no-contest at UFC Vegas 38

By
Chris Taylor
-
Kevin Holland vs Kyle Daukaus at UFC Vegas 38

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 was co-headlined by a middleweight matchup featuring Kevin Holland squaring off with Kyle Daukaus.

Holland (21-7 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Big Mouth’ had suffered back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Kyle Daukaus (10-2 MMA) had most recently competed back in May, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Phil Hawes. Prior to that setback, the Philadelphia native had earned a win over Dustin Stolzfus at UFC 255.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 co-main event ended in controversy. After a back and forth start the pair of middleweights clashed heads which left Kevin Holland rocked. Kyle Daukaus jumped all over ‘Big Mouth’ and locked in a rear-naked choke which forced Holland to tap. However, after official review it was determined that the fight would be ruled a no-contest.

Kyle Daukaus, Kevin Holland, UFC Vegas 38
Kyle Daukaus subs Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 38

Official UFC Vegas 38 Result: Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus ruled a no-contest (clash of heads)

Check out the pros reacted to Holland vs. Daukaus below:

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM