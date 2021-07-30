UFC Vegas 33 weigh-in results: Nicco Montano has huge weight miss, several fights compromised

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 33 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and we had a huge weight miss from Nicco Montano.

Montano, who has struggled to make weight throughout her UFC career, came in at 143lbs for her women’s bantamweight bout against Wu Yanan. Montano has not fought in over two years and has had a string of fights scratched. It seems doubtful this fight goes on.

A bad miss from Nicco Montano. 143-pounds for a bantamweight fight. pic.twitter.com/9BZif3wQep — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) July 30, 2021

In other weight misses, Phil Rowe came in at 173.5.lbs for his welterweight fight against Orion Cosce. As well, bantamweight Ronnie Lawrence is reportedly in danger of not

In the main event, both Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland both made weight. Hall came in at 185.5lbs while Strickland weighed in at 185lbs. With both fighters currently riding four-fight winning streaks, the winner of this fight is expected to be in line for a top-five opponent.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 33 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 33 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 pm ET)

Middleweight Bout: Uriah Hall (185.5) vs Sean Strickland (185)

Bantamweight Bout: Kyung-Ho Kang (136) vs Rani Yahya (136)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cheyanne Buys (116) vs Gloria de Paula (115)

Welterweight Bout: Niklas Stolze (170.5) vs Jared Gooden ()

Flyweight Bout: Ryan Benoit () vs Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)

Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs Jason Witt (170.5)

UFC Vegas 33 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 pm ET)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nicco Montaño (143)* vs Wu Yanan (135.5)

Featherweight Bout: Collin Anglin (146) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)

Lightweight Bout: Chris Gruetzemacher (156) vs Rafa Garcia (154)

Featherweight Bout: Danny Chavez (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka (144.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder ()

Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence () vs Trevin Jones (135)

Welterweight Bout: Phil Rowe (173.5)** vs Orion Cosce (170.5)

*Nicco Montano weighed in at 143lbs for a 135lbs fight.

**Phil Rowe weighed in at 173.5lbs for a 170lbs fight.