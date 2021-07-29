UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 33 card featuring a middleweight scrap between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland.
In the main event of UFC Vegas 33, two of the middleweight division’s best strikers in Hall and Strickland collide. Hall is coming off the TKO win over Chris Weidman in the fight Weidman broke his leg on the first kick he threw. He’s currently on a four-fight winning streak where he also knocked out Anderson Silva during the run. Strickland, meanwhile, has been excellent since he returned from a motorcycle crash. He’s coming off a win over Krzysztof Jotko and a TKO win over Brendan Allen.
The co-main event of UFC Vegas 33, sees Kyung Ho Kang makes his return against Rani Yahya. The card lost its original co-main event in Chris Daukaus vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov so this fight was bumped up. Kang hasn’t fought since 2019 but he’s on a three-fight winning streak. Yahya, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a submission win over Ray Rodriguez.
UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland takes place this Saturday night from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC Vegas 33 Odds
Uriah Hall +155
Kyung Ho Kang -200
Rani Yahya +170
Cheyanne Buys -150
Gloria de Paula +130
Jared Gooden -130
Niklas Stoltze +110
Ryan Benoit -140
Zarrukh Adashev +120
Bryan Barberena -200
Jason Witt +170
Nicco Montano -225
Yanan Wu +190
Collin Anglin -160
Melsik Baghdasaryan +140
Rafa Garcia -175
Chris Gruetzemacher +150
Kai Kamaka III -110
Danny Chavez -110
Ashley Yoder -140
Jinh Yu Frey +120
Ronnie Lawrence -180
Trevin Jones +155
Orion Cosce -185
Phillip Rowe +160
In the main event of UFC Vegas 33, Sean Strickland opened as a -180 favorite, meaning you would need to bet $180 to win $100 if you like Strickland. Hall, meanwhile, opened as a +135 underdog so if you like Hall to win, a $100 bet would net you $135.
Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland?