UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 33 card featuring a middleweight scrap between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 33, two of the middleweight division’s best strikers in Hall and Strickland collide. Hall is coming off the TKO win over Chris Weidman in the fight Weidman broke his leg on the first kick he threw. He’s currently on a four-fight winning streak where he also knocked out Anderson Silva during the run. Strickland, meanwhile, has been excellent since he returned from a motorcycle crash. He’s coming off a win over Krzysztof Jotko and a TKO win over Brendan Allen.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 33, sees Kyung Ho Kang makes his return against Rani Yahya. The card lost its original co-main event in Chris Daukaus vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov so this fight was bumped up. Kang hasn’t fought since 2019 but he’s on a three-fight winning streak. Yahya, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a submission win over Ray Rodriguez.

UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland takes place this Saturday night from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC Vegas 33 Odds

Sean Strickland -180

Uriah Hall +155

Kyung Ho Kang -200

Rani Yahya +170

Cheyanne Buys -150

Gloria de Paula +130

Jared Gooden -130

Niklas Stoltze +110

Ryan Benoit -140

Zarrukh Adashev +120

Bryan Barberena -200

Jason Witt +170

Nicco Montano -225

Yanan Wu +190

Collin Anglin -160

Melsik Baghdasaryan +140

Rafa Garcia -175

Chris Gruetzemacher +150

Kai Kamaka III -110

Danny Chavez -110

Ashley Yoder -140

Jinh Yu Frey +120

Ronnie Lawrence -180

Trevin Jones +155

Orion Cosce -185

Phillip Rowe +160

In the main event of UFC Vegas 33, Sean Strickland opened as a -180 favorite, meaning you would need to bet $180 to win $100 if you like Strickland. Hall, meanwhile, opened as a +135 underdog so if you like Hall to win, a $100 bet would net you $135.

Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland?