Pros react after Sean Strickland defeats Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33

A key middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland served as the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 event.

Hall (17-10 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak. During that impressive run, ‘Prime Time’ earned stoppage victories over Bevon Lewis, Anderson Silva and most recently Chris Weidman.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (23-3 MMA) also entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 headliner with Uriah Hall on a four-fight win streak. The California native had most previously competed at May’s UFC Vegas 25 event, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Krzysztof Jotko.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 headliner proved to be a rather one sided affair. While Uriah Hall showed a ton of heart in fighting the full twenty-five minutes, he had little to offer Strickland this evening. Instead, Sean Strickland shined in his first career UFC main event outpointing ‘Prime Time’ for the majority of their five-round contest.

Official UFC Vegas 33 Result: Sean Strickland def. Uriah Hall by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Strickland vs. Hall below:

I actually sparred with Uriah hall a few months ago, his movement felt awesome. I got my money on him tonight. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 1, 2021

These middleweights are tall , long , rangy and throwing heat ! 🔥 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 1, 2021

That was Sean’s round but I sense that Uriah started to get more comfortable with Sean’s style. #UFCVegas33 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 1, 2021

Strickland is looking fantastic #UFCVegas33 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) August 1, 2021

Strickland not sitting and taking no coaching ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 1, 2021

I didn’t know who Strickland was before but man I sure do now. Ground and pounding his opponent while telling him to get up because he wants to keep fighting. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 1, 2021

Sean doesn’t even care about the sub he just wants to big brother Uriah! #UFCVegas33 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 1, 2021

Uriah Hall just doesn’t seem awake tonight. Strickland’s pressure is a serious problem. #ufcvegasthirtysomething — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) August 1, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Sean Strickland defeating Uriah Hall:

Great fight in the main event. Hall vs Strickland , thanks for a fun UFC 4oz glove boxing match fellas ! Respect ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 1, 2021

Hell with all that. give that man the stool @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 1, 2021

