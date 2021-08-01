Pros react after Sean Strickland defeats Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33

A key middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland served as the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 event.

Hall (17-10 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak. During that impressive run, ‘Prime Time’ earned stoppage victories over Bevon Lewis, Anderson Silva and most recently Chris Weidman.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (23-3 MMA) also entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 headliner with Uriah Hall on a four-fight win streak. The California native had most previously competed at May’s UFC Vegas 25 event, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Krzysztof Jotko.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 headliner proved to be a rather one sided affair. While Uriah Hall showed a ton of heart in fighting the full twenty-five minutes, he had little to offer Strickland this evening. Instead, Sean Strickland shined in his first career UFC main event outpointing ‘Prime Time’ for the majority of their five-round contest.

Official UFC Vegas 33 Result: Sean Strickland def. Uriah Hall by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Strickland vs. Hall below:

Post-fight reactions to Sean Strickland defeating Uriah Hall:

