UFC Vegas 33 co-headliner scratched just hours before the event

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 event is down to a total of ten contests, this after losing its scheduled co-headliner between Rani Yahya and Kyung Ho Kang.

Yahya (27-10-1 MMA) and Kang (17-8 MMA) had been booked in a bantamweight matchup which was set to serve as the co-main attraction of tonight’s fight card in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately for fight fans, Rani Yahya took to social media just thirty minutes ago where he revealed that his fight has been cancelled due to a positive test for COVID.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR_5O1FFqTT/

“Hey guys, my fight just got cancelled. I tested positive for the COVID-19 test that was made yesterday. I feel very good physically, and I believe that everything happens for a reason. Thank you all for the support!!” – Yahya wrote on Instagram.

UFC Vegas 33 will now proceed with a total of ten bouts. The event is headlined by a key middleweight matchup between streaking division contenders Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland.

Get tonight’s updated lineup and start times below:

UFC Vegas 33 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9pm EST)

Middleweight Bout: Uriah Hall (185.5) vs Sean Strickland (185)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cheyanne Buys (116) vs Gloria de Paula (115)

Welterweight Bout: Niklas Stolze (170.5) vs Jared Gooden (171)

Flyweight Bout: Ryan Benoit (126) vs Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)

Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs Jason Witt (170.5)

UFC Vegas 33 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:30pm EST)

Featherweight Bout: Collin Anglin (146) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)

Lightweight Bout: Chris Gruetzemacher (156) vs Rafa Garcia (154)

Featherweight Bout: Danny Chavez (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka (144.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)

Welterweight Bout: Phil Rowe (173.5)** vs Orion Cosce (170.5)

