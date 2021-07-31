Michael Chandler reacts after booking fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

Michael Chandler is excited to erase the pain of failure when he squares off with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 on November 4 in New York City.

After earning a first round knockout over Dan Hooker in his Octagon debut, Chandler (22-6 MMA) was booked to fight Charles Oliveira for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 262.

After nearly earning a finish in the opening round of his fight with ‘Do Bronx’, Michael Chandler wound up being stopped by Oliveira just 19 seconds into the second frame.

It was a crushing setback for the former Bellator champion, but his determination to succeed and eventually claim UFC gold remains intact.

Michael Chandler recently took to his official Instagram page where he released the following statement regarding his recent fight booking.

“The pain of a failure can only be erased by the turning of a page and finding success again. You can’t find success unless you’re back in the fire and back in the fight. Refuse to sit idly by as the world continues to spin and the cards are being dealt around you. Get back in the arena. The road to your goals and dreams is littered with the timid souls who let the discouragement of failure cripple their will to keep striving. Those that conceded as others moved forward with complete disregard to past failures and future opposition. You were born a winner… act accordingly. See you at the top!” – Chandler wrote on Instagram.

Justin Gaethje (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time in twelve months when he squares off with Michael Chandler at UFC 268. ‘The Highlight’ most previously competed at UFC 254, where he suffered a submission loss to former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Chandler and Gaethje throw down at UFC 268 on November 4 at Madison Square Garden? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!