Darren Till investigated by Police following offensive social media posts

UFC middleweight Darren Till is being investigated by Merseyside Police after sharing offensive posts on his official Instagram page.

Till (18-3-1 MMA) has amassed a large social media following thanks to his erratic trash talk and brash sense of humor. However, a few days ago the Liverpool native apparently crossed the line when he shared a meme mocking transgender pregnancy.

In addition to receiving a temporary ban from the social media platform, Darren Till is also being investigated by Merseyside Police according to a report from LiverPoolEcho.

Imagine phoning the police about that 🥴 pic.twitter.com/WtjtNU0J62 — PMC (@Paul_McIlroy) July 29, 2021

Despite authorities now being involved, a defiant Till recently took to Twitter where he attempted to defend the post, this while suggesting their is more offensive content to come.

The post got 100k likes… it was a successful day of posting on Instagram I would say… I’ve got a belter post this weekend for u, even more offensive. turn post notifications on!!!! https://t.co/mU1o989c4c — D (@darrentill2) July 29, 2021

Darren Till is expected to make his return to the Octagon on September 4 for a middleweight showdown with Derek Brunson.

The British Striker has gone just 1-3 over his past four fights, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker in his most recent effort at UFC Fight Island 3.

As for Brunson (22-7 MMA), the 37-year-old veteran is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a dominant decision victory over Kevin Holland this past March.

