UFC Vegas 26 is down to nine fights after losing slated main card bout

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event is down to a total of nine fights, this after a slated main card bout between Angela Hill and Amanda Ribas was called off.

According to a report from MMAFighting’s Damon Martin, the scheduled women’s strawweight contest was scrapped after Ribas and a member of her team tested positive for Covid.

Amanda Ribas (10-2 MMA) was looking to rebound from her first promotional loss at tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event. The Brazilian had suffered a submission loss to Marina Rodriguez in her most recent effort at UFC 257, which snapped her previous five-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Angela Hill (13-9 MMA) was hoping to build off her recent unanimous decision win over Ashley Yoder. That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Overkill’, as Angie had previously suffered split-decision setbacks to Michelle Waterson and Claudia Gadelha.

With that unfortunate news, UFC Vegas 26 will now proceed with a total of nine fights.

The event is headlined by a women’s flyweight fight between Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez. The pair normally fight at strawweight, but due to the short-notice main event, the bout will take place at 125lbs.

UFC Vegas 26 is co-headlined by a welterweight bout between fan favorite Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono.

‘Cowboy‘ will be looking to earn his first victory since May of 2019 at tonight’s event.

Get the full UFC Vegas 26 fight card below:

Main Card (8 pm ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Marina Rodriguez (125.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (125)

Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone (170) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

Welterweight bout: Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Heavyweight bout: Maurice Greene (237) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (264.5)

Lightweight bout: Diego Ferreira (160.5)* vs. Gregor Gillespie (156)

UFC Vegas 26 Prelims (6 pm ET).

Middleweight bout: Kyle Daukaus (186) vs. Phil Hawes (186)

Featherweight bout: Ludovit Klein (146) vs. Mike Trizano (146)

Middleweight bout: Tafon Nchukwi (186) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

Welterweight bout: Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (170.5)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 fights? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!