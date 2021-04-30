UFC Vegas 25 weigh-in results: Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes on point, but two fighters miss

The UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Prochazka weigh-ins took place on Friday and 22 of the 24 fighters scheduled to compete made weigh for the event.

The main event of UFC Vegas 25 features Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes going at it for 25 minutes or less in a light heavyweight headliner. Prochazka has won 11 straight fights entering this bout, including a knockout win over Volkan Oezdemir in his UFC debut. Reyes, on the other hand, rides into this fight on the first two-fight losing streak of his career, having dropped back-to-back fights against Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz. Both Reyes and Prochazka made weight and the UFC Vegas 25 headliner is now official for Saturday night.

The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event is a fantastic featherweight matchup between veteran Cub Swanson and striker Giga Chikadze. Swanson has won his last two fights as an underdog while Chikadze has pulled off five straight wins in the Octagon. Both fighters love to stand and trade for the crowd and this has all the makings of a “Fight of the Night.”

Take a look at the complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Prochazka below (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Vegas 25 Main Card (10pm ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204)

Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Cub Swanson (145.5)

Light heavyweight bout: Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Dustin Jacoby (205)

Middleweight bout: Krzysztof Jotko (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)

Bantamweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Women’s flyweight bout: Poliana Botelho (125.5) vs. Luana Carolina (128.5)*

UFC Vegas 25 Preliminary Card (7pm ET)

Women’s strawweight bout: Randa Markos (115) vs. Luana Pinheiro (115.5)

Featherweight bout: Gabriel Benitez (150.5)** vs. Jonathan Pearce (146)

Featherweight bout: T.J. Brown (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)

Women’s strawweight bout: Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (116)

Middleweight bout: K.B. Bhullar (186) vs. Andreas Michailidis (185.5)

Featherweight bout: Felipe Colares (145.5) vs. Luke Sanders (145.5)

*Luana Carolina missed weight, coming in at 128.5lbs.

**Gabriel Benitez missed weight, coming in at 150.5lbs.