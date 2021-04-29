UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Prochazka full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 25 card featuring a pivotal light heavyweight fight between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka.

The UFC Vegas 25 main event features Reyes looking to get back into the win column after two straight losses as he faces Prochazka. Reyes is coming off a TKO loss to Jan Blachowicz for the vacant belt after dropping a close decision to Jon Jones for the belt. Prochazka, meanwhile, is the former RIZIN champ and made good of his UFC debut as he KO’d Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 25, Giga Chikadze is looking to remain undefeated in the UFC as he takes on Cub Swanson. Chikadze went 4-0 in 2020 while Swanson is on a two-fight winning streak after losing four in a row from 2017 to 2019 with losses to Shane Burgos, Renato Moicano, Frankie Edgar, and Brian Ortega.

UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Prochazka takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC Vegas 25 Odds:

Jiri Prochazka -130

Dominick Reyes +110

Giga Chikadze -125

Cub Swanson +105

Ion Cutelaba -140

Dustin Jacoby +120

Sean Strickland -200

Krzysztof Jotko +170

Merab Dvalishvili -140

Cody Stamann +120

Poliana Botelho -185

Luana Carolina +160

Loma Lookboonmee -310

Sam Hughes +260

Andreas Michailidis -180

KB Bhullar +155

Gabriel Benitez -150

Jonathan Pearce +130

Kai Kamaka III -225

TJ Brown +190

Jiri Prochazka opened as a -130 favorite which means you would need to bet $130 to win $100. On the flip side, if you like Dominick Reyes to win the fight, a $100 bet would net you $110 if the two-time title challenger gets his hand raised. Some other notable odds are Cub Swanson being the underdog to Giga Chikadze as well as Sean Strickland being a sizeable favorite over Krzysztof Jotko in a very intriguing middleweight bout.

Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Prochazka card?