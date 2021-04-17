UFC Vegas 24 loses co-main event between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 event just lost it’s scheduled co-headliner as a lightweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose has been called off.

Stephens (28-18 MMA) was supposed to be returning to the lightweight division in hopes of snapping his current four-fight losing streak. During that rough stretch ‘Lil Heathen’ has suffered losses to Jose Aldo, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Yair Rodriguez and most recently Calvin Kattar.

Meanwhile, Drakker Klose (11-2-1 MMA) was looking at tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 co-main event slot as an opportunity to rebound from his recent knockout loss to Beneil Dariush. Prior to that setback, the Michigan native had reeled off three-straight wins inside of the Octagon.

Unfortunately for fight fans the UFC Vegas 24 co-main event has been called off at seemingly the last minute.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported that the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose bout had been cancelled just moments ago on Twitter.

Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose is off, per the UFC broadcast. Klose is injured. #UFCVegas24 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 17, 2021

“Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose is off, per the UFC broadcast. Klose is injured.” – Raimondi reported.

According to UFC officials, the promotion will look to re-book the Drakkar Klose vs. Jeremy Stephens fight as soon as possible.

UFC Vegas 24 is headlined by a middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker (22-5 MMA) will enter the fight on a two-fight winning streak, this after picking up unanimous decision wins over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum (16-6 MMA) will be hoping to build off of his recent decision win over Ian Heinisch at UFC 258.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 main event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!