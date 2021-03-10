UFC Vegas 22 loses co-main event fight between Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill

The upcoming UFC Vegas 22 card has lost a light heavyweight fight between Scotland’s Paul Craig and American Jamahal Hill, which would have served as the evening’s co-main event.

Craig announced this news on Instagram on Wednesday, claiming that Hill withdrew from the fight, and noting that the bout has already been rescheduled by the promotion.

The new date for the fight is not yet clear.

Paul Craig currently holds the No. 14 spot in the UFC light heavyweight rankings. The Scottish grappling specialist last fought in November, when he picked up a TKO victory over former UFC light heavyweight champion and Brazilian MMA legend Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. That win was preceded by a submission victory over Gadzhimurad Antigulov, a draw against Shogun, and a submission triumph over Vinicius Moreira. Other highlights of his UFC run include wins over Kennedy Nzechukwu and Magomed Ankalaev. He’s currently 14-0 overall.

Jamahal Hill, on the other hand, is currently 8-0 as a pro mixed martial artist, and is ranked one spot behind Craig in the light heavyweight rankings at No. 15. In his last fight, he picked up an impressive TKO victory over former UFC interim title challenge Ovince Saint Preux. That win was preceded by a No Contest opposite Klidson Abreu—the result of a positive test for marijuana—and a decision win over Darko Stosic in his UFC debut. Hill earned his spot in the UFC light heavyweight division with a victory over Alexander Poppeck on a 2019 episode of Dana White’s Contender Series.

See the updated UFC Vegas 22 lineup, without this Craig vs. Hill fight, below:

UFC Vegas 22 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on ESPN+

185 lbs.: Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland

205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill – Postponed

115 lbs.: Cheyanne Buys vs. Kay Hansen

265 lbs.: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Tai Tuivasa

170 lbs.: Max Griffin vs. Song Kenan

155 lbs.: Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell

UFC Vegas 22 Preliminary Card | 7:00 pm ET on ESPN+

135 lbs.: Macy Chiasson vs. Marion Reneau

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson vs. Leonardo Santos

135 lbs.: Gustavo Lopez vs. Adrian Yanez

135 lbs.: Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko

125 lbs.: JP Buys vs. Bruno Silva

135 lbs.: Anthony Birchak vs. Johnny Eduardo

185 lbs.: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Stay tuned for further updates on this rescheduled Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill matchup.