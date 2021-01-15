Paul Craig returns to the Octagon against Jamahal Hill

UFC light heavyweight contender Paul Craig returns to the Octagon when he takes on rising star Jamahal Hill.

Craig and Hill are ranked right next to each other in the lower half of the top-15 in the UFC’s 205lbs division, with Craig No. 14 and Hill at No. 15, so this is the perfect fight when it comes to the rankings. MMAjunkie.com was the first to confirm that Craig will fight Hill on March 20. That’s the UFC Fight Night card featuring Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. Craig vs. Hill figures to take a place on the evening’s main card, and could potentially even serve as the co-main.

Craig (14-4-1) is coming off of the best win of his career to date, a TKO victory over former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua that saw the legendary Brazilian retire afterward. Craig is actually riding a four-fight unbeaten streak at the moment as he’s improved his game and moved up the rankings. Craig is 6-4-1 overall in the UFC and has one of the best submission games in the division. Overall, Craig has won five fights in the UFC via submission, plus the Shogun TKO.

Hill (8-0, 1 NC) is unbeaten in his MMA career and overall is 2-0, 1 NC in the UFC, with a TKO win over Ovince Saint Preux in his last fight. He would actually be a perfect 3-0 in the UFC if not for a win over Klidson Abreu that was later overturned due to a positive marijuana test, something that is no longer a punishable offense.

The winner of this bout will likely be in line to fight a top-10 opponent in their next fight. With the UFC light heavyweight division being so open these days with Jon Jones up at heavyweight, both Craig and Hill have a tremendous opportunity here to collect a quality victory over another top-15 opponent and move up the rankings.

Who do you think wins, Paul Craig or Jamahal Hill?