Valerie Loureda launches subscription-based fan site

Bellator MMA star Valerie Loureda has launched a new fan site using the subscription-based platform FanTime.com.

Loureda is one of the most promising prospects on the Bellator roster at present, and has quickly developed a significant following inside the mixed martial arts sphere.

Fight fans who count themselves among her supporters can now stay up to date on her career with her subscription-based fan site, LoveLoureda.com.

Loureda and her team announced this news in a press release earlier this week.

“I’m so excited to launch LoveLoureda.com to provide my fans with exclusive access to my personal life,” Loureda said. “Subscribers will be provided a behind the scenes look at my training sessions and have exclusive access to an assortment of photo shoots and more.

“Who knows, maybe I’ll release details about my next fight on the site,” Loureda added. “Make sure you subscribe today!”

Fans can subscribe to Loureda’s website at a price point of $9.99 per month.

Loureda is not the first mixed martial arts start to monetize her fame in this way. Last year, Bellator’s Bec Rawlings made headlines for creating an OnlyFans page, while BKFC star Paige VanZant recently launched her own subscription site, also using FanTime.

Loureda, who trains at American Top Team alongside stars like Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, comes from a Taekwondo background, and is now 3-0 in professional mixed martial arts competition.

All three of her pro victories occurred under the Bellator banner. She debuted with a highlight-reel knockout of Colby Fletcher, then kept her momentum going with a decision defeat Larkyn Dasch. Her most recent fight occurred in August, 2020, when she once again added to her highlight reel with an impressive, second-round knockout of Tara Graff. She doesn’t currently have a fight booked, but will likely be back in the Bellator cage soon.

