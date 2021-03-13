UFC Vegas 21: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad’ Live Result and Highlights

By
Chris Taylor
-
The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

Edwards (18-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since July of 2019, when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos by decision. That victory had marked the Birmingham natives eighth in a row and propelled him to the top of the promotions welterweight rankings.

Belal Muhammad (18-3 MMA), meanwhile, will be looking to spring a significant upset and vault up the welterweight rankings in the direction of the champion with a win over Edwards at UFC Vegas 21. The Chicago native will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Dhiego Lima at UFC 258.

Misha Cirkunov

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 card is co-headlined by a light heavyweight fight between Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann, both ranked contenders.

Other highlights of this exciting looking card include a featherweight fight between Dan Ige and Gavin Tucker, a flyweight battle between former RIZIN champ Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau, a middleweight fight between Darren Stewart and Eryk Anders, and a strawweight showdown between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder.

Get all of the live results and highlights from tonight’s action below:

UFC Vegas 21 Main Card | 8:00pm ET on ESPN+

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad –

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann –

Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker –

Davey Grant vs. Jonathan Martinez –

Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau –

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart –

UFC Vegas 21 Preliminary Card | 5:00pm ET on ESPN+

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder –

Ray Rodriguez vs. Rani Yahya –

Charles Jourdain vs. Marcelo Rojo –

Rafa Garcia vs. Nasrat Haqparast –

J.J. Aldrich vs. Cortney Casey – Aldrich def. Casey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Gloria de Paula vs. Jinh Yu Frey – Frey def. Paula by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt – Semelsberger def. Witt via KO at :16 of Round 1

