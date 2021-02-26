UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the under-the-radar UFC Vegas 20 card out of the promotion’s Apex facility.

The UFC Vegas 20 card will be headlined by a cage-shaking heavyweight showdown, as striking specialists Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane collide in a bout that’s rife with title implications. Suriname’s Rozenstruik will enter the fight with the No. 4 spot in the heavyweight rankings, while France’s Gane is ranked at No. 7. Both men have extensive kickboxing and Muay Thai backgrounds, while Gane his the former TKO heavyweight champion.

The card will be co-headlined by a clash of dynamic light heavyweight contenders, as the eighth-ranked Nikita Krylov, the former Fight Nights Global champ, takes on the surging Magomed Ankalaev.

Other highlights of the UFC Vegas 20 card include a bantamweight rematch between ranked contenders Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera, and appearances from notables like Alex Caceres, Alexander Hernandez and Angela Hill.

On Friday morning, the 22 fights on the 11-fight bill stepped onto the scale to weigh in for their imminent battles.

See the complete weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Vegas 20 Main Card | 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Jairzinho Rozenstruik () vs. Ciryl Gane ()

Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs. Nikita Krylov ()

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva ()

Pedro Munhoz () vs. Jimmie Rivera ()

Alex Caceres () vs. Kevin Croom (145.5)

UFC Vegas 20 Prelims | 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Alexander Hernandez () vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Angela Hill () vs. Ashley Yoder ()

Ramazan Kuramagomedov () vs. Alex Oliveira ()

Alexis Davis (135) vs. Sabina Mazo (135.5)

Vince Cachero () vs. Ronnie Lawrence ()

Maxim Grishin (210.5)* vs. Dustin Jacoby ()

* Grishin missed weight

Will you be tuning in for this card? If so, which fights are you most anticipating, and who are you picking in the heavyweight main event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!