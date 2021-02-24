UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 20 card featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane in the main event.

The headliner sees two of the UFC’s top-10 heavyweights go at it for five rounds or less as Rozenstruik takes on Gane. Rozenstruik is 5-1 overall in the UFC and he is coming off of a big KO win over Junior dos Santos in his last outing. Gane, meanwhile, is also coming off of a TKO win over dos Santos and overall he has a 4-0 record in the UFC. Both men are dangerous with their striking but what really sets Gane apart in this matchup is his grappling. He has the rare ability for a heavyweight to take the fight to the ground and lock up a variety of submissions there. But, of course, he will have to watch the power of Rozenstruik in the meantime.

The co-main event is a solid light heavyweight bout between top-15 ranked Magomed Ankalaev and Nikita Krylov. Ankalaev is 5-1 overall in the UFC and is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Ion Cutelaba in 2020. As for Krylov, he is coming off of an upset decision win over Johnny Walker and overall has a 2-2 record during his latest stint in the UFC. This should be a fun fight between two men who love to finish fights as long as it lasts.

UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the full betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).

UFC Vegas 20 Odds

Ciryl Gane -300

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +250

Magomed Ankalaev -240

Nikita Krylov +205

Mayra Bueno Silva -145

Montana de la Rosa +125

Jimmie Rivera -150

Pedro Munhoz +130

Alex Caceres -300

Kevin Croom +250

Angela Hill -175

Ashley Yoder +150

Alexander Hernandez -140

Thiago Moises +120

Sabina Mazo -240

Alexis Davis +205

William Knight -135

Alonzo Menifield +115

Ronnie Lawrence -140

Vince Cachero +120

Dustin Jacoby -210

Max Grishin +180

Ramazan Kuramagomedov -145

Alex Oliveira +125

Who are you betting on for UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane?