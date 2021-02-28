UFC Vegas 20 Result: Ciryl Gane defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event is headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on undefeated contender Ciryl Gane.

Gane (7-0 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since earning a second round TKO victory over former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos this past December at UFC 256. The Frenchman has gone a perfect 4-0 since making his UFC debut in August of 2019.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time in over six month’s at tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event. ‘Bigi Boy’ most recently competed this past August, where he too picked up a TKO win over the divisions former kingpin in ‘JDS’. Prior to that victory, Rozenstruik was coming off the first loss of his career at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 20 main event begins and Jairzinho Rozenstruik comes out quickly and takes the center of the Octagon. Ciryl Gane feints with a jab and then lands a nice shot. Rozenstruik fires right back with a combination. Gane is looking super light on his feet early here. He throws a labored low kick that misses the mark. Jairzinho looks like he is attempting to setup a right hand. Ciryl Gane with a front kick to the body of his opponent. He misses with a jab and Jairzinho Rozenstruik leaps in with a big combination. Gane circles to his left to escape the onslaught of punches. Ciryl with a nice left hand. Jairzinho answers with a right. Both men with good shots in the pocket. Gane shoots in and presses “Bigi Boy” against the cage. Gane lands a good knee from the clinch. He begins working on a single leg takedown attempt. He gets it just before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 20 main event begins and Ciryl Gane quickly takes the center of the Octagon. He is being very patient waiting to counter any punches from Rozenstruik. The Frenchman lands a low kick and then another. He follows that up with a nice right jab. Jairzinho Rozenstruik explodes with a combination but nothing lands flush. Another crisp jab from Gane followed by a snapping low kick. Two minutes remain in the second round. Jairzinho with a counter right hand as Ciryl lands a low kick. Gane shoots in and presses Rozenstruik against the fence. Both men are landing knees from the position. Gane looks for trip. He doesn’t get it but takes Jairzinho’s back. He looks to lock up a choke but “Bigi Boy” breaks free from the hold. Back in the center of the cage now. Ciryl Gane lands a front kick to the body. He throws a low kick but Jairzinho Rozenstruik catches it and counters with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 20 headliner begins and Ciryl Gane lands a good shot to get things started. He follows that up with a low kick and then one to the body of Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The Frenchman is looking very comfortable in the early goings of round three here. “Bigi Boy” leaps into the pocket but cannot get off any good punches. Gane tags him with a hard outside low kick. Ciryl shoots in for a takedown but Rozenstruik defends and then lands a nice counter punch. Gane with a front kick. He continues to pepper Jairzinho with his jab. Herb Dean tells the fighters he needs to see more action. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 20 main event begins and Ciryl Gane quickly gets back to work. He’s winning this fight but seemingly landing just single shots, no real combinations. Jairzinho Rozenstruik seems to be comfortable just sitting back and waiting for an opportunity to try and counter. He really needs to just let his hands go at this point. More of the same to end round four and then again in round five.

Official UFC Vegas 20 Result: Ciryl Gane def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision

