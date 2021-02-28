Pros react after Ciryl Gane defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event was headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on surging contender Ciryl Gane.

Gane (8-0 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since earning a second round TKO victory over former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos this past December at UFC 256. The Frenchman had gone a perfect 4-0 in the UFC prior to tonight’s event headliner.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time in over six month’s at tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event. ‘Bigi Boy’ had most previously competed this past August, where he too picked up a TKO win over the divisions former kingpin in ‘JDS’. Prior to that victory, Rozenstruik was coming off the first loss of his career at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

Tonight’s UFC main event proved to be a lopsided contest, but not one that was very fan friendly. Ciryl Gane seeminly had his way with Jairzinho Rozenstruik for five straight rounds but never really put “Bigi Boy” in any danger of being finished. With that said, it takes two to tango and Rozenstruik did not provide much for his part.

Official UFC Vegas 20 Result: Ciryl Gane def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Gane defeating Rozenstruik below:

That’s a healthy looking beard! #UFCVegas20 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 28, 2021

Here we go time for the big boys to play!!!#UFCVegas20 #MainEvent — Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (@JamahalH) February 28, 2021

Here we go main event . The evolution of some new era heavyweights. Gane is a physicals specimen. BiGi Boy ain’t no joke and has the experience . Man I don’t know ! #UFCVegas20 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 28, 2021

Rozenstruik looks in good shape #UFCVegas20 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 28, 2021

Heavyweights 💣💣💣💣 — Yorgan Decastro (@DecastroYorgan) February 28, 2021

More reactions to Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 20:

My palms are sweating for this one #UFCVegas20 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 28, 2021

Gane is putting out feelers to see how Rozenstruik reacts. Curious to see when he starts exploding. #UFCVegas20 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 28, 2021

Gane 2-0. Unfortunately uneventful! — Funky (@Benaskren) February 28, 2021

Rozenstruik looks like a deer 🦌 frozen in the headlights #ufcvegas20 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 28, 2021

Gane is talented — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 28, 2021

This fight is going how it did against Overeem for Rozenstruik so far. We’ll see if it ends that way! #UFCVegas20 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 28, 2021

These boys better get used to pushing the pace, all this standing around ain’t gonna fly when daddy comes home. #ufcvegas20 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 28, 2021

Never bet on Mma lol — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 28, 2021

Who would you like to see Ciryl Gane fight next following his decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event? Are you surprised by the comments made by former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!