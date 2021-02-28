Pros react after Ciryl Gane defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event was headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on surging contender Ciryl Gane.

Gane (8-0 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since earning a second round TKO victory over former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos this past December at UFC 256. The Frenchman had gone a perfect 4-0 in the UFC prior to tonight’s event headliner.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time in over six month’s at tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event. ‘Bigi Boy’ had most previously competed this past August, where he too picked up a TKO win over the divisions former kingpin in ‘JDS’. Prior to that victory, Rozenstruik was coming off the first loss of his career at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

Tonight’s UFC main event proved to be a lopsided contest, but not one that was very fan friendly. Ciryl Gane seeminly had his way with Jairzinho Rozenstruik for five straight rounds but never really put “Bigi Boy” in any danger of being finished. With that said, it takes two to tango and Rozenstruik did not provide much for his part.

Official UFC Vegas 20 Result: Ciryl Gane def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Gane defeating Rozenstruik below:

Who would you like to see Ciryl Gane fight next following his decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event? Are you surprised by the comments made by former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

