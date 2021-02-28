Canelo Alvarez TKO’s Avni Yildirim (Video)

Canelo Alvarez puts his WBA and WBC super middleweight world titles on the line this evening against Turkish standout Avni Yildirim.

Canelo (54-1-2) will be making a quick turnaround, this after fighting and defeating Callum Smith in a super middleweight bout this past December. Prior to defeating Smith by unanimous decision in San Antonio, Canelo Alvarez was coming off an eleventh round knockout victory over Sergey Kovalev.

Meanwhile, Avni Yildirim (21-2) is returning to the squared circle for the first time since February of 2019. That evening in Minneapolis, Yildrim suffered a technical decision loss to Anthony Dirrell, this after he opened up a cut on the American from an accidental headbutt. The loss snapped a five-fight winning streak for ‘The Turkish Wolf’.

Canelo Alvarez is listed as a massive favorite to retain his middleweight world titles this evening. Oddsmakers currently have the Mexican pegged as a -5000 favorite against Avni Yildirim.

Tonight’s DAZN: ‘Alvarez vs. Yildirim’ title bout proved to be a one-sided affair. Canelo began attacking the liver of Avni immediately following the opening bell and did not let up until the referee waved off the fight in round three.

Canelo is an absolute beast. Totally destroyed Avni Yildirim#CaneloYildirim pic.twitter.com/gmjeZ0Jjgt — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) February 28, 2021

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Avni Yildirim via TKO in Round 3

