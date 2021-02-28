UFC Vegas 20 Bonus Report: Only 3 fighters take home awards

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event, a nine-bout fight card headlined by heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The highly anticipated heavyweight fight proved to be a lopsided contest, but not one that was very fan friendly. Ciryl Gane seeminly had his way with Jairzinho Rozenstruik for five straight rounds but never really put “Bigi Boy” in any danger of being finished. With that said, it takes two to tango and Rozenstruik did not provide much for his part.

With the win, Ciryl Gane improved his professional record to a perfect 8-0.

As for Jairzinho Rozenstruik, ‘Bigi Boy’ dropped to 11-2 overall (5-2 UFC) following tonight’s loss to the Frenchman.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 20, Magomed Ankalaev earned a hard fought unanimous decision victory over Nikita Krylov.

The rest of the UFC Vegas 20 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and one finish.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: UFC bantamweight standouts Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera each up an extra $50k for their sensational war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 main card. Munhoz ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision, but Rivera showcased his toughness and skills in defeat.

Performance of the night: Ronnie Lawrence earned an extra $50k for his third round TKO victory over Vince Cachero on tonight’s preliminary card. The stoppage marked the only finish to occur at this evenings event.

