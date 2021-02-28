Pros react after Canelo Alvarez TKO’s Avni Yildirim in Round 3

Canelo Alvarez put his WBA and WBC super middleweight world titles on the line this evening when he squared off with Avni Yildirim.

Canelo (55-1-2) was making a quick turnaround this evening, this after fighting and defeating Callum Smith in a super middleweight bout this past December. Prior to defeating Smith by unanimous decision in San Antonio, Canelo Alvarez was coming off an eleventh round knockout victory over Sergey Kovalev.

Meanwhile, Avni Yildirim (21-3) was returning to the squared circle for the first time since February of 2019 this evening in Miami. In his most previous effort, Yildrim suffered a technical decision loss to Anthony Dirrell, this after he opened up a cut on the American from an accidental headbutt. That loss had snapped a five-fight winning streak for ‘The Turkish Wolf’.

Canelo Alvarez was listed as a massive favorite against Avni Yildirim. Oddsmakers had the Mexican pegged as a -5000 favorite to retain his middleweight world titles this evening.

The oddsmakers proved to be on the ball Saturday night, as tonight’s DAZN: ‘Alvarez vs. Yildirim’ title bout proved to be an absolute mismatch. Canelo Alvarez was liver hunting right from the opening bell and did not let up until the referee mercifully waved off the contest in round three.

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Avni Yildirim via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Canelo defeating Yildirim below:

#Canelo is a generational talent. Like Floyd was. He’s simply is in his own league. And that’s fact, not fanboy. #boxing — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) February 28, 2021

Not mad with the outcome, I mean most expected this. Just glad we’ll get to see Canelo again in May, against a more suitable opponent.#CaneloYildirim — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) February 28, 2021

Blame the WBC, or whoever had this cat mandatory. Not Canelo — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) February 28, 2021

What we knew before we stayed up.

Levels. 👑#CaneloYildirim — Dave Coldwell (@davidcoldwell) February 28, 2021

Man @Canelo throwing some 🔥 & 🔨’s! Yldimir just dealt with some stuff that round! Wow now he not coming out! ITS OVER! Congrats @Canelo — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) February 28, 2021

Canelo too good — Isaac Chamberlain (@IChamberlain_) February 28, 2021

No doubt @Canelo is the best fighter in the world but this fight was whack! The other guy was not an opponent he was target practice. pic.twitter.com/9BzpDrnvN1 — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) February 28, 2021

