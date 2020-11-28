UFC Vegas 15 Results: ‘Smith vs. Clark’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 15 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark.

The fight card was originally slated to be headlined by a heavyweight contest between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. However, that bout was scratched on Friday after it was announced that ‘Razor’ had contracted Covid-19.

With that news the light heavyweight match-up between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark was promoted to main event status.

Smith (33-16 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 15 headliner on a two-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision setback to Aleksandar Rakić. ‘Lionheart’ has gone 1-3 over his past four contests overall, with his lone win in that time coming against Alexander Gustafsson by way of submission.

Meanwhile, Devin Clark (12-4 MMA) enters UFC Vegas 15 on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring unanimous decision victories over Dequan Townsend and Alonzo Menifield in his most recent Octagon appearances. Clark’s most recent setback came thirteen months ago when he was submitted by Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night 161.

UFC Vegas 15 is co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Miguel Baeza taking on Takashi Sato.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below:

UFC Vegas 15 main card (10pm EST)

Devin Clark vs. Anthony Smith –

Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato –

Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter –

Spike Carlyle vs. Bill Algeo –

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Norma Dumont Viana –

Jonathan Pearce vs. Kai Kamaka –

UFC Vegas 15 prelims (8pm EST)

Martin Day vs. Anderson dos Santos –

Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich –

Mudaerji Su vs. Malcolm Gordon – Su def. Gordon via KO (punches) at :44 of Round 1

Sumudaerji just finished Gordon real quick. Damn. pic.twitter.com/FofRYmARbe — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) November 29, 2020

Luke Sanders vs. Nathan Maness – Maness def. Sanders via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:29 of Round 2

WOW! WILD finish in the second for Nate Maness!!#UFCVegas15 is LIVE not on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/bO2v5obTRr — UFC (@ufc) November 29, 2020

Who are your picking to win tonight’s UFC main event between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 28, 2020