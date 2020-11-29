Mike Tyson reveals gameplan for tonight’s bout with Roy Jones Jr.

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are set to square off in a highly anticipated exhibition bout this evening at The Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The highly anticipated Tyson vs. Jones contest headlines a six-bout fight card, which includes former NBA star Nate Robinson taking on YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson (50-6), now age 56, will be returning to the squared circle for the first time in fifteen years for tonight’s exhibition bout. In his most recent effort in June of 2005, “Iron Mike” stunned the boxing world by quitting on the stool before the seventh round of his match-up with Kevin McBride.

Meanwhile, Roy Jones Jr. (66-9) will be returning to the ring for the first time since February of 2018, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Scott Sigmon. The former four-division World Champion has gone 9-1 over his past 10 fights overall and will enter tonight’s bout with Mike Tyson on a four-fight winning streak.

Tyson and Jones are required to wear 12-ounce gloves and will compete for eight two-minute rounds.

Prior to tonight’s contest, ‘Iron Mike’ shared his gameplan for the Roy Jones Jr. contest with reporters (via MMAMania).

“I’m just going to go right at him as soon as the bell [rings]. We’re just going to see what happens. Listen, from any perspective how they look at it, it’s going to be entertaining. I’m a fighter, he’s a fighter and of course we’re in there throwing punches. During that process, anything can happen.”

Mike Tyson also addressed the unique rule set for the exhibition bout stating the following:

“Maybe I don’t know how to go easy,” Tyson said. “I don’t know. I don’t want to say the wrong thing cause some people get angry, the boxing commission, so I don’t want to say the wrong thing.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. square off in Los Angeles this evening?