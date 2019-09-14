UFC Vancouver: Gaethje vs. Cerrone Live Results & Highlights

The Octagon returns to beautiful British Columbia, Canada this evening for tonight’s highly anticipated UFC Vancouver event.

The twelve-bout fight card is headlined by a key lightweight bout featuring former title challenger Donald Cerrone taking on surging contender Justin Gaethje.

Donald Cerrone will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since June’s UFC 238 event in Chicago, where he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Tony Ferguson.

Prior to the setback, ‘Cowboy’ had strung together three straight victories which included stoppage wins over Alexander Hernandez and Mike Perry.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethe (20-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a first round knockout victory over Edson Barboza.

In the co-main event of UFC Vancouver, perennial light heavyweight contenders Glover Teixeira and Nikita Krylov will collide in hopes of moving up the 205-pound ladder.

The former title challenger, Teixeira (29-7 MMA), was most recently seen in action at April’s UFC event in Sunrise, where he defeated Ion Cutelaba by way of submission. That victory extended Glover’s current win streak to two in a row, as he had previously defeated Karl Roberson this past January.

Meanwhile, Nikita Krylov (25-6 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since April’s UFC 236 event, where he scored a second round submission victory over Ovince Saint Preux. The Russian standout has gone 5-1 over his past six contests.

Get all of this evenings UFC Vancouver Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC Vancouver Main Card (8pm est on ESPN)

Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

Nikita Krylov vs. Glover Teixeira

Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes

Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Uriah Hall – Hall def. Carlos Junior by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute – Cirkunov def. Crute by submission (Peruvian necktie) at 3:38 of Round One

UFC Vancouver Prelims (5:15pm est on ESPN+)

Augusto Sakai vs. Marcin Tybura – Sakai def. Tybura by KO at 0:59 of Round One

Miles Johns vs. Cole Smith – Johns def. Smith by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Hunter Azure vs. Brad Katona – Azure def. Katona by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Jordan Griffin vs. Chas Skelly – Skelly def. Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ryan MacDonald vs. Louis Smolka – Smolka def. MacDonald via TKO at 4:43 of Round One

Austin Hubbard vs. Kyle Prepolec – Hubbard def. Prepolec by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 14, 2019