UFC Uruguay Results: Vicente Luque defeats Mike Perry (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Uruguay event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Mike Perry taking on Vicente Luque.

Mike Perry will be looking to build off the momentum he gained from his unanimous decision victory over Alex Oliveira in his most recent Octagon appearance at April’s UFC event in Sunrise, Florida.

After starting his UFC career with a 4-1 record through his first five fights, ‘Platinum’ has since gone 2-3, suffering losses to Santiago Ponzinibbio, Max Griffin and Donald Cerrone in that time.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (16-6-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Uruguay co-headliner on a five-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Derrick Krantz at UFC Rochester.

All eight of Luque’s wins under the UFC banner have come by way of finish.

Round one begins and Mike Perry misses with a big right hand. Luque retreats and throws a jab. Perry with a good right hand. Luque responds with a low kick. ‘Platinum’ replies with one of his own. Perry circles to his right and throws a head kick. He attempts a combination but Vicente avoids any contact. Luque with pressure now. He throws a right hand followed by a body kick. Perry comes forward now with a pair of body kicks. They exchange low kicks now. Luque with a jab and then another low kick. Perry leaps in with a left hook that misses. Luque with a good jab. Perry swinging wildly but not connecting. He does land a jab. Luque comes forward with a flying knee. He lands a kick to the body of Perry. Mike switches stances and throws a jab. The fighters exchange low kicks. Perry charges in with flurry. Vicente Luque avoids any serious damage. Mike Perry with a low kick now. He has a cut under his left eye. Luque with a hard low kick. Perry responds with a front kick to the body. Another hard low kick from Luque. Mike Perry with a massive flurry of hooks. Big punches now from ‘Platinum’. Luque gets off the cage and appears to be ok. He lands a low kick. Perry with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Luque gets things started with a low kick. Perry goes to the body with a jab. Another hard low kick from Luque. He lands a jab behind it. Perry charges forward and pushes Luque up against the fence. Mike with some knees to thighs of Vicente. The Brazilian breaks free and begins to stalk. Perry eats a body kick and just avoids a high kick. Luque with a stiff left. Both men land hooks in the pocket. They separate and throw jabs. Perry charges in with combination. Luque lands a low kick. He pushes the action with a jab. Mike Perry with a big flurry now. Good shots from ‘Platinum’. Luque breaks free and circles out. He comes forward with a combination now. Perry replies with a jab to the body. Luque with a jab and Perry lands a low kick. These guys are going back and forth. Luque with a nice uppercut. Mike Perry is bleeding a lot now. Vicente Luque continues to pressure. He lands a low kick and then a snapping jab. Perry with a left hook. The horn sounds to end round two.

Perry landing some big shots in round 2! #UFCUruguay pic.twitter.com/8asloUF3Dn — UFC (@ufc) August 11, 2019

Round three begins and Vicente Luque comes forward quickly. Perry circles to his right but eats a low kick. He moves left and Luque lands another low kick. Both men with low kicks now. Perry leaps in with a knee that just misses. Luque snaps off another low kick and then another. Mike Perry with a right hook. Luque lands a kick to the body and then a jab. He is getting very comfortable here. Perry lands a left and then shoots in for a takedown. Luque sprawls so Perry presses him up against the fence. Mike landing some knees now. The referee steps in and tells the fighters to break. Luque lands a flying knee. He jumps on a guillotine choke. It is tight but Perry says he is ok. Mike is bleeding all over the place. Luque continues to hold the submission but Perry just fires off body shots. He finally breaks free and now Mike Perry is on top. Ten seconds remain. Perry with some punches before the horn sounds to end round three.

Luque is literally squeezing blood out of Perry's cut! #UFCUruguay pic.twitter.com/61rWC3APrh — UFC (@ufc) August 11, 2019

Official UFC Uruguay Result: Vicente Luque defeats Mike Perry via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Who would you like to see Vicente Luque fight next following his split decision victory over Mike Perry in tonight’s UFC Uruguay co-main event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 10, 2019