UFC Tampa medical suspensions: Cub Swanson out indefinitely

Cub Swanson picked up the win he sought at UFC Tampa last weekend, defeating Kron Gracie by unanimous decision, but it came at a cost.
The long-time featherweight contender sustained a broken hand and injured eye in the fight, and will not be able to compete again until it’s healed and he’s given the all-clear by a doctor.
Swanson updated on the situation on Twitter.
Update on me 🙂
Broken left hand & minor scratches in both eyes 🤷🏽♂️ I’m probably not fighting again until next year
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 15, 2019
Here are the full UFC Tampa medical suspensions, featuring Swanson and many others (via mixedmartialarts.com).
Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 45-day suspension, requires clearance on both feet or could be suspended for 180 days
Michelle Waterson: 30-day suspension
Cub Swanson: indefinite suspension, requires X-ray clearance
Kron Gracie: 30-day suspension
James Vick: indefinite suspension, requires neurological clearance
Mackenzie Dern: 7-day suspension for lip laceration
Matt Frevola: 180-day suspension, right foot and lower leg require X-ray clearance, no contact for 45 days due to left orbital injury
Eryk Anders: indefinite suspension, requires CT scan clearance
Gerald Meerschaert: 30-day suspension
Ryan Spann: 180-day suspension, requires clearance for elbow injury
Devin Clark: 30-day suspension
Thomas Gifford: 90-day suspension, requires medical clearance
Alex Morono: 30-day suspension, requires clearance from ophthalmologist
Max Griffin: 30-day suspension
Marlon Vera: 30-day suspension, or until feet are cleared
Andre Ewell: 45-day suspension for laceration
Miguel Baeza: indefinite suspension, right wrist requires X-ray clearance
Hector Aldana: indefinite suspension, requires left leg clearance
Marvin Vettori: 180-day suspension, requires clearance for back injury
Andrew Sanchez: indefinite suspension, requires right leg clearance
Lauren Mueller: 30-day suspension, requires X-ray clearance on right foot
With his victory over Kron Gracie, Cub Swanson rebounded from a tough, four-fight losing streak. Who do you want to see the veteran fight when he’s eligible to return?
This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/16/2019.