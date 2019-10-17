UFC Tampa medical suspensions: Cub Swanson out indefinitely

Cub Swanson picked up the win he sought at UFC Tampa last weekend, defeating Kron Gracie by unanimous decision, but it came at a cost.

The long-time featherweight contender sustained a broken hand and injured eye in the fight, and will not be able to compete again until it’s healed and he’s given the all-clear by a doctor.

Swanson updated on the situation on Twitter.

Update on me 🙂

Broken left hand & minor scratches in both eyes 🤷🏽‍♂️ I’m probably not fighting again until next year — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 15, 2019

Here are the full UFC Tampa medical suspensions, featuring Swanson and many others (via mixedmartialarts.com).

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 45-day suspension, requires clearance on both feet or could be suspended for 180 days

Michelle Waterson: 30-day suspension

Cub Swanson: indefinite suspension, requires X-ray clearance

Kron Gracie: 30-day suspension

James Vick: indefinite suspension, requires neurological clearance

Mackenzie Dern: 7-day suspension for lip laceration

Matt Frevola: 180-day suspension, right foot and lower leg require X-ray clearance, no contact for 45 days due to left orbital injury

Eryk Anders: indefinite suspension, requires CT scan clearance

Gerald Meerschaert: 30-day suspension

Ryan Spann: 180-day suspension, requires clearance for elbow injury

Devin Clark: 30-day suspension

Thomas Gifford: 90-day suspension, requires medical clearance

Alex Morono: 30-day suspension, requires clearance from ophthalmologist

Max Griffin: 30-day suspension

Marlon Vera: 30-day suspension, or until feet are cleared

Andre Ewell: 45-day suspension for laceration

Miguel Baeza: indefinite suspension, right wrist requires X-ray clearance

Hector Aldana: indefinite suspension, requires left leg clearance

Marvin Vettori: 180-day suspension, requires clearance for back injury

Andrew Sanchez: indefinite suspension, requires right leg clearance

Lauren Mueller: 30-day suspension, requires X-ray clearance on right foot

With his victory over Kron Gracie, Cub Swanson rebounded from a tough, four-fight losing streak. Who do you want to see the veteran fight when he’s eligible to return?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/16/2019.