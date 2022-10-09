Paddy Pimblett plans to fight at UFC 282 but claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent: “When the contract is in front of them, they’re not as confident”

Paddy Pimblett claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent.

Pimblett hasn’t fought since UFC London in July when he scored a submission victory over Jordan Leavitt. After the win, the plan was for Pimblett to return later this year and his goal was to be on UFC 282 in Las Vegas. However, according to ‘The Baddy’ he’s having a difficult time getting an opponent to sign the contract.

“I’m planning on fighting Dec. 10 … UFC 282,” Pimblett said during the Cage Warriors 144 broadcast (via MMAJunkie). “I’m planning on fighting on that Dec. 10 (event). I’m just waiting for an opponent, lad. I’m just waiting for an opponent to step up and sign the dotted line. Everyone talks about ‘The Baddy.’ Everyone talks about fighting me. When the contract is in front of them, they’re not as confident.”

Although Paddy Pimblett says he’s having a hard time getting an opponent, he doesn’t think anyone is ducking him. Instead, he still believes he is the perfect opponent for anyone trying to steal his hype which he knows is easier said than done.

“I don’t think there’s anyone ducking me,” Pimblett said. “I don’t think anyone would duck me, because I don’t look very scary. My style, everyone looks at it, ‘I’ll beat him. I’ll beat him.’ I don’t think anyone would duck me, because I have the recognition, as you say, the following that they haven’t gotten. Everyone is going to try to beat me and steal the hype, but no one is going to do it.”

Before submitting Leavitt back in July, Pimblett scored another submission win over Kazula Vargas at UFC London in March. In his UFC debut in September of 2021, the former Cage Warriors champion scored a KO win over Luigi Vendramini.

Who would you like to see Paddy Pimblett fight at UFC 282 if he does get a bout on that card?

