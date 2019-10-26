Pros react to Demian Maia stopping Ben Askren at UFC Singapore

A welterweight bout between Ben Askren and Demian Maia headlined today’s UFC Singapore event.

Askren was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering the first loss of his career in devastating fashion to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 in July.

Prior to being starched by ‘Gamebred’, ‘Funky’ had scored a controversial first round submission victory over former UFC welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler in his promotional debut this past March.

Ben Askren (19-1 MMA) has captured world titles in both ONE and Bellator and hoped that a win over Demian Maia today could put him right back into UFC title contention.

Meanwhile, Demian Maia (27-9 MMA) entered today’s headliner on the heels of a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Rocco Martin in June. That win made it two in a row for the Brazilian submission specialist, as Maia had previously defeated Lyman Good with a rear naked choke.

Today’s UFC Singapore headliner was another showcase of Demian Maia’s unbelievable grappling skills. Ben Askren was able to take Maia to the floor on multiple occasions in the fight, but each time the Brazilian was able to sweep the American and take dominant position. In round three Maia would transition from full mount to Askren’s back, where he promptly locked in a rear-naked choke to finish the fight.

Official UFC Singapore Result: Demian Maia def. Ben Askren via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Demian Maia defeating Ben Askren at UFC Singapore below:

Parabens @demianmaia mostrando a superioridade do Jiu-jitsu sempre!! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 26, 2019

That was exciting!!! Good stuff #UFCSingapore — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) October 26, 2019

Damn. Styles make freaking fights! #UFCSingapore — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 26, 2019

Ben skill set is top 25 at best #UFCSingapore — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 26, 2019

So I’m gonna be one of the few to say and ask this…

How good is Colby Covington then?? #UFCSingapore — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 26, 2019

Incredible fight fellas! Maia is filthy with it! https://t.co/bvG5LrihJr — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 26, 2019

