UFC Shenzhen Results: Weili Zhang KO’s Jessica Andrade (VIDEO)

Jessica Andrade put her UFC strawweight title on the line against Weili Zhang in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Shenzhen event.

The Brazilian had captured the belt earlier this summer at UFC 237, when she infamously knocked out Rose Namajunas by slamming her on the Octagon canvas.

Andrade (20-7 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Shenzhen main event on a four-fight win steak which included victories over Tecia Torres, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Claudia Gadelha.

Meanwhile, hometown favorite Weili Zhang entered tonight’s contest sporting a professional record of 19-1.

The Chinese star had won nineteen fights in a row entering today’s headliner, which included four victories under the UFC banner.

Tonight’s UFC Shenzhen main event did not last long. Weili Zhang (20-1 MMA) and Jessica Andrade immediately went to war following the sound of the opening bell.

Zhang would wind up landing some solid knees from the clinch position which had Andrade in all sorts of trouble. From there, the Chinese standout would unleash a plethora of punches which ultimately forced the referee to step in and call the fight.

Check out the finish below:

😱😱😱HOLYSH*T HOLYSH*T !!!! Weili Zhang knocks out Jessica Andradein the first round to become CHINA's first ever UFC champion 🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳#UFCShenzhen pic.twitter.com/PZxzJhxdUg — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) August 31, 2019

Official UFC Shenzhen Result: Weili Zhang def. Jessica Andrade via KO at :44 of Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 31, 2019