Jessica Andrade explains why Weili Zhang is a tougher fight than Rose Namajunas

Jessica Andrade believes Weili Zhang is a tougher opponent when compared to Rose Namajunas.

The Brazilian champion is set for her first title defense when she takes on the Chinese challenger in Zhang. Andrade had won the belt when she infamously knocked out Namajunas by slamming her on her head at UFC 237.

Now, breaking down her upcoming fight, Jessica Andrade believes Weili Zhang is a tougher fight and matchup than Rose Namajunas for a couple of reasons.

“The Rose fight was way different than this one with Weili Zhang is going to be,” Andrade said to MMA Fighting. “To me, she’s tougher than Rose as an opponent. Rose had some openings that I could fit my game in. Even though she was taller than me and had a longer reach, I was stronger in short distance, my strikes connect better.

“Rose was better in the first round, but that was something we predicted. It was the moment to see what would be her strategy. The kicks were fundamental for me to finish that fight because every one I threw landed hard. That made Rose slower, weak, scared. She was light in every takedown, it didn’t feel like I was lifting a person. It felt like anything else, a pillow, but not a person. Zhang is tougher both on the feet and with her takedown defense.”

Although Jessica Andrade thinks Zhang is tougher on the feet and on her takedown defense than Namajunas was, she still believes she gets her hand raised. Not only that, but she plans on beating the challenger where she is best.

“I look at Weili Zhang and see myself,” Andrade said. “She has heavy hands and if we exchange, I want to be better than her. When she fires, I want to be the sniper and her with a small pistol. I like fighting where my opponents are better.

“Everyone says she has good striking, just like Karolina Kowalkiewicz had. Everyone said her [striking] was sharp. I landed one punch and she fell stiff on the floor. Fighting your opponent’s strengths is the key, you frustrate them on what they have best. I believe I’ll come out with a knockout or a submission in the third round. I’m really confident. I’m not underestimating her, it’s going to be a tough fight. You can’t blink.”

Do you think Weili Zhang is a tougher fight than Rose Namajunas for Jessica Andrade? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/30/2019.