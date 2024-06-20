Official: Jarred Brooks, Gustavo Balart to throwdown for interim strawweight title

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 20, 2024

With reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio sidelined due to an ACL injury, Jarred Brooks and Gustavo Balart will clash for the interim title.

Jarred Brooks

The #1-ranked contender in Brooks and #3-ranked Balart battle for the belt in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event is set to take place at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

Brooks has been a dominant force since his promotional debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

“The Monkey God” made an immediate impact by finishing Lito Adiwang in November 2021. He then showcased his prowess by tearing through Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane. Then he earned a date with Pacio for the World Title.

In December 2022, the American bruiser went head-to-head with Pacio in a grueling five-round battle. In the end, he scored a close unanimous decision to capture the belt from the Filipino superstar.

While waiting for his next challenger, Brooks ventured into a different discipline. He challenged ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci but lost.

He returned to MMA this past March, running it back with Pacio. However, his title defense was marred with controversy.

Brooks was disqualified for an illegal slam just 56 seconds into the first round, allowing “The Passion” to reclaim the throne atop the weight class.

With Pacio now out of action, Brooks has a prime opportunity to retrieve 26 pounds of gold and set up a potential World Title unification trilogy fight next year.

Gustavo Balart looks to sustain momentum over Jarred Brooks

Standing in Jarred Brooks’ way is Gustavo Balart. He’s a former Olympic wrestler from Cuba who has been on a remarkable run.

“The Gladiator” is riding high on a four-fight winning streak. This includes sensational victories over former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champions Alex Silva and Yosuke Saruta.

Last January, Balart solidified his place in the top-five rankings, beating Hiroba Minowa via split decision.

His recent performances position him as a serious threat capable of pulling off the upset against a high-profile name such as Brooks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Jarred Brooks ONE Championship

Related

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong: ONE to bring in record-breaking 2024 revenues

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2024
Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo promises to torch Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23: "I’m bringing the heat"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 18, 2024

Nico Carrillo has promised nothing short of a spectacular display when he returns to the ring on July 6.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty outlines path to top of the MMA world

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 18, 2024

Jonathan Haggerty is charting a careful and methodical path toward his transition into MMA.

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo returns to action against Jozef Chen at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 17, 2024

Tye Ruotolo will engage in an intriguing bout when he returns to action.

Christian-Lee
ONE Championship

Early retirement? Christian Lee promises that “it was never going to be an option”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 17, 2024

Christian Lee remains committed to the sport he loves.

Danielle Kelly

Danielle Kelly to defend submission grappling crown against Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 16, 2024
Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali remains in high spirits despite ONE 167 defeat

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 16, 2024

Johan Ghazali may have suffered his first defeat in ONE Championship, but his warrior spirit remains resolute.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci wary of Kade Ruotolo’s size advantage ahead of "really exciting" bout at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 15, 2024

Mikey Musumeci is entering the toughest test of his career with a steely determination that leaves no room for complacency.

Rodtang and Denis Puric
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang, Denis Puric squash beef after heated match at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 15, 2024

In an unexpected twist, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric have chosen to bury the hatchet by playing a game of soccer.

Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong targets Tawanchai-Nattawut III for Atlanta

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 13, 2024

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is hinting at the possibility of a trilogy bout between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.