UFC Sao Paulo Results: Shogun Rua vs. Paul Craig ends in a split draw (Highlights)

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua squares off with Scottish standout Paul Craig in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC Sao Paulo.

Shogun Rua (26-11 MMA) was most recently seen in action at December’s UFC Adelaide event, where he scored a third round TKO victory over Tyson Pedro. The Brazilian legend has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (12-4 MMA) is coming off a submission victory over Vinicius Moreira in his most recent effort. ‘Bearjew’ has gone 4-4 since joining the UFC ranks in December of 2016.

Tonight’s co-headliner proved to be a back and forth affair. Craig was able to take the early advantage in round one, but Shogun was able to storm back in round two. A lackluster third round had many fans wondering which fighter the judges would choose to award the decision.

Shogun coming right back to start the 2nd! #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/XdfzOSlgwG — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 17, 2019

Official UFC Sao Paulo Result: Shogun Rua vs. Paul Craig ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

