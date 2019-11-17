BKFC 9: Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight Results and Highlights

A rematch between former UFC fighters Artem Lobov and Jason Knight headlines tonight’s BKFC 9 event in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Lobov and Knight first fought back on April 6 in the main event of BKFC 5, with ‘The Russian Hammer’ emerging victorious by way of decision.

Lobov would compete again at BKFC 6, where he defeated former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi in a highly anticipated grudge match.

Artem went just 2-5 in seven fights under the UFC banner, but has gone a perfect 2-0 since joining the BKFC ranks.

Meanwhile, Jason Knight will be returning to action for the first time since his initial loss to Lobov. ‘Hick Diaz’ was scheduled to take on UFC veteran Leonard Garcia in the main event of BKFC 7, but ultimately had to pull out of that fight due to injury.

Knight will enter tonight’s BKFC 9 headliner on a four-fight skid.

Get all of tonight’s BKFC 9 Results and Highlights below:

Main Card (FITE TV PPV, 9 p.m. EST)

Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight

.@Jasonthekid23 earning the knock down late in round 2…now we're into round 3 pic.twitter.com/Y7AoF5BmQx — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

Chase Sherman vs. Joey Beltran – Beltran def. Sherman by decision to become heavyweight champion

Sherman & Beltran traded punches in the 3rd. Roundd 4 NOW#BKFC9 pic.twitter.com/8Vn5EX6sFU — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

Johnny Bedford vs. Charles Bennett – Bedford def. Bennett via TKO (hand injury) at 2:00 of Round 2

Helen Peralta vs. Maia Kahaunaele – Peralta def. Kahaunaele via TKO at 1:57 of Round 1

Harris Stephenson vs. Kenny Licea – Licea def. Stephenson via TKO at 1:03 of Round 1

Chris Sarro vs. John McAllister – Sarro def. McAllister via KO at 1:32 of Round 1

Kaleb Harris vs. Jeff Chiffens – Harris def. Chiffens via TKO at 2:00 of Round 2

Kaleb Harris was too much for Jeff Chiffons tonight…#BKFC9 pic.twitter.com/yJ8I9bcDhS — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

Wes Combs vs. Adrian Miles – Combs def. Miles via DQ (illegal ground strike)

Dillard Pegg vs. Adam Pellerano – Pegg def. Pellerano via KO at :46 of Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 16, 2019