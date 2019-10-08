UFC rankings update: Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker make huge climbs

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the wake of last weekend’s UFC 243 card, and as expected, main event winner Israel Adesanya has greatly improved his station.

In addition to claiming the UFC middleweight throne by defeating Robert Whittaker on the card, Adesanya has zoomed up the pound-for-round rankings. He now holds to No. 8 spot on this prestigious list.

Elsewhere in the UFC rankings, Dan Hooker has made a massive climb at lightweight on the strength of his defeat of Al Iaquinta, while the heavyweight division has also seen some shake-ups.

See the new UFC rankings, featuring big moves from Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker and others, below (via MMA Mania):

Note:

+/- = movement in rankings

*NR = Not previously ranked

POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Amanda Nunes

6. Daniel Cormier

7. Max Holloway

8. Israel Adesanya +6

9. Kamaru Usmann -1

10. Tony Ferguson

11. Valentina Shevchenko

12. Conor McGregor

13. Dustin Poirier

14. Robert Whittaker -5

15. Tyron Woodley

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Sergio Pettis

6. Tim Elliott

7. Brandon Moreno

8. Rogerio Bontorin

9. Kai Kara France

10. Matt Schnell

11. Jordan Espinosa

12. Alex Perez

13. Askar Askarov +1

14. Ryan Benoit -1

15. Mark De La Rosa

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Petr Yan

5. Raphael Assuncao

6. Pedro Munhoz

7. (T) Dominick Cruz

7. (T) Jimmie Rivera +1

9. Cody Garbrandt

10. Cody Stamann

11. Rob Font

12. John Dodson

13. Song Yadong

14. Urijah Faber

15. Thomas Almeida

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Brian Ortega

3. Jose Aldo

4. Frankie Edgar

5. Zabit Magomedsharipov

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Yair Rodriguez

8. Jeremy Stephens

9. Renato Moicano

10. Josh Emmett

11. Calvin Kattar

12. Shane Burgos

13. Mirsad Bektic

14. Ryan Hall

15. Arnold Allen

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Tony Ferguson

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Conor McGregor

4. Justin Gaethje

5. Donald Cerrone

6. Paul Felder +1

7. Dan Hooker +8

8. Al Iaquinta -2

9. Edson Barboza

10. Kevin Lee -2

11. Gregor Gillespie

12. Anthony Pettis -2

13. Charles Oliveira -1

14. Alexander Hernandez -1

15. Islam Makhachev -1

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Nate Diaz

7. Santiago Ponzinibbio

8. Stephen Thompson +1

9. Darren Till -1

10. Demian Maia

11. Ben Askren

12. Anthony Pettis

13. Robbie Lawler

14. Vicente Luque

15. Gilbert Burns *NR

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker -1

2. Paulo Costa

3. Yoel Romero

4. Kelvin Gastelum

5. Jared Cannonier

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Ronaldo Souza

8. Chris Weidman

9. Derek Brunson

10. Ian Heinisch

11. Uriah Hall

12. Brad Tavares

13. Antonio Carlos Junior

14. Edmen Shahbazyan

15. Omari Akhmedov

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: JON JONES

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Thiago Santos

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Jan Blachowicz

6. Alexander Gustafsson

7. Corey Anderson

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Glover Teixeira

10. (T) Johnny Walker

10. (T) Aleksandar Rakic

12. Ilir Latifi

13. Misha Cirkunov

15. Nikita Krylov

14. Mauricio Rua

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Junior dos Santos

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Alistair Overeem

8. Blagoy Ivanov +1

9. Shamil Abdurakhimov +1

10. Walt Harris

11. Augusto Sakai +1

12. Aleksei Oleinik +1

13. Maurice Greene +2

14. Sergei Pavlovich *NR

15. Marcin Tybura *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: WEILI ZHANG

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Nina Ansaroff

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

6. Claudia Gadelha

7. Michelle Waterson

8. Carla Esparza

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Cynthia Calvillo

11. Alexa Grasso

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Cortney Casey

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Jessica Eye

3. Joanne Calderwood

4. Liz Carmouche

5. Jennifer Maia

6. Viviane Araujo

7. Andrea Lee

8. (T) Roxanne Modafferi

8. (T) Lauren Murphy

10. Alexis Davis

11. Montana De La Rosa

12. Maycee Barber

13. Mara Romero Borella

14. Antonina Shevchenko

15. Gillian Robertson

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Aspen Ladd +1

5. Julianna Pena -1

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Yana Kunitskaya

8. Irene Aldana +1

9. Marion Reneau -1

10. Sara McMann

11. (T) Macy Chiasson +1

11. (T) Lina Lansberg

13. Nicco Montano

14. Sijara Eubanks

15. Bethe Correia

What do you think of the new UFC rankings? What do you think is next for Dan Hooker and Israel Adesanya?