Justin Gaethje tells Conor Mcgregor ‘go away or fight’

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has sent a message to former champ Conor McGregor: “go away or fight.”

“The Highlight” was joined by his manager Ali Abdelaziz, UFC double champ Henry Cejudo and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at the TMZ Studios in Los Angeles recently. Gaethje was asked by TMZ’s reporters if a McGregor fight will happen.

Here’s what Gaethje said.

“He keeps tweeting he’s going to fight. On planet Earth there are two people who could possibly fight him. Me or Dustin Poirier,” Gaethje said. “He’s only fought two times in the lightweight division in his whole career. He’s fought two times, he lost one and won one. He’s ranked No. 3 for some odd reason. He needs to either go away or fight. I think it’s either me or Dustin.”

His manager chimed in, insinuating McGregor doesn’t want to fight his client.

“The man is afraid. The man is scared,” Abdelaziz said.

Gaethje agreed with his manager that McGregor wants no part of him.

“He replied to Dustin on social media. He will not reply to me,” Gaethje said. “I wrote him a message ago seven months ago just trying to be his friend. I’m trying every route. I’m trying reverse psychology. I’m trying to be his friend. I’m trying every f*cking route there is to draw this man out and I can’t draw him out. He’s calling out Frankie Edgar. It’s a slap in the face to me, all the other lightweights and to the standard we do here.”

According to Abdelaziz, the UFC is trying to book McGregor against Gaethje, but they can’t get the fight signed on the dotted line because McGregor won’t agree to it.

“They want him to fight Justin,” Abdelaziz said.

With these harsh comments from Gaethje, we’ll see if “Notorious” finally responds to his callout.

Do you think the UFC will eventually book Justin Gaethje against Conor McGregor?