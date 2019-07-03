UFC rankings update: Francis Ngannou holds spot at heavyweight

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the wake of last Saturday’s UFC Minneapolis card, and as expected there have been a few changes.

Interestingly, headliner Francis Ngannou didn’t move on the strength of his 71-second knockout of Junior dos Santos. Instead, he held steady at number two in the heavyweight division.

Joseph Benavidez, who defeated Jussier “Formiga” da Silva in the co-main event, meanwhile, claimed the number one spot in the sparse flyweight rankings.

The newly released John Lineker, is still ranked among the UFC’s best bantamweights.

Without further ado, here are the latest UFC rankings (via MMA Mania):

Note:

+/- = movement in rankings

*NR = Not previously ranked

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Jon Jones

3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

4 Henry Cejudo

5 Max Holloway

6 Amanda Nunes

7 Kamaru Usman

8 Dustin Poirier

9 Conor McGregor +1

10 Robert Whittaker +1

11 Stipe Miocic -2

12 Tony Ferguson

13 Valentina Shevchenko

14 Tyron Woodley

15 Jessica Andrade

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Joseph Benavidez +1

2 Jussier Formiga -1

3 Alexandre Pantoja

4 Deiveson Figueiredo

5 Tim Elliott

6 Rogerio Bontorin

7 Ryan Benoit

8 Jordan Espinosa

9 Kai Kara France

10 Alex Perez

11 Raulian Paiva

12 Matt Schnell

13 VACANT

14 VACANT

15 VACANT

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Marlon Moraes

2 Aljamain Sterling

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Petr Yan

5 Pedro Munhoz

6 Dominick Cruz

7 Cody Garbrandt

8 Jimmie Rivera

9 Corey Sandhagen

10 John Lineker

11 Cody Stamann

12 Rob Font

13 John Dodson

14 Alejandro Perez

15 Thomas Almeida

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Alexander Volkanovski

2 Brian Ortega

3 Jose Aldo

4 Frankie Edgar

5 Zabit Magomedsharipov

6 Chan Sung Jung

7 Jeremy Stephens +1

8 Yair Rodriguez -1

9 Josh Emmett +1

10 Renato Moicano -1

11 Calvin Kattar

12 Mirsad Bektic

13 Ricardo Lamas

14 Shane Burgos

15 Darren Elkins

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Conor McGregor

4 Donald Cerrone

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Al Iaquinta

7 Edson Barboza

8 Kevin Lee

9 Anthony Pettis

10 Paul Felder

11 Charles Oliveira

12 Gregor Gillespie

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Islam Makhachev

15 James Vick

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1 Tyron Woodley

2 Colby Covington

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Jorge Masvidal

5 Ben Askren

6 Darren Till

7 Stephen Thompson

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Santiago Ponzinibbio

10 Robbie Lawler

11 Leon Edwards

12 Demian Maia

13 Neil Magny

14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

15 Vincente Luque

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Israel Adesanya (Interim Champion)

2 Yoel Romero

3 Kelvin Gastelum +1

4 Jack Hermansson +1

5 Ronaldo Souza +1

6 Chris Weidman +1

7 Paulo Costa +1

8 Derek Brunson +1

9 Jared Cannonier +1

10 Ian Heinisch +1

11 Brad Tavares +1

12 Uriah Hall +2

13 Antonio Carlos Junior

14 David Branch +1

15 Anderson Silva *NR

(Note: Luke Rockhold has been removed from the middleweight rankings after moving up to light heavyweight.)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Thiago Santos

3 Anthony Smith

4 Dominick Reyes +1

5 Alexander Gustafsson -1

6 Jan Blachowicz

7 Volkan Oezdemir

8 Corey Anderson

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Glover Teixeira

11 Aleksandar Rakic

12 Johnny Walker

13 Mauricio Rua

14 Nikita Krylov

15 Misha Cirkunov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Francis Ngannou

3 Junior Dos Santos

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Derrick Lewis

6 Alexander Volkov

7 Alistair Overeem -1

8 Cain Velasquez

9 Aleksei Oleinik

10 Shamil Abdurakhimov

11 Blagoy Ivanov

12 Tai Tuivasa

13 Marcin Tybura

14 Walt Harris

15 Augusto Sakai

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Jessica Andrade

1 Rose Namajunas

2 Tatiana Suarez

3 Nina Ansaroff

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5 Claudia Gadelha +1

6 Weili Zhang -1

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Tecia Torres

9 Carla Esparza

10 Cynthia Calvillo

11 Alexa Grasso +1

12 Felice Herrig -1

13 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

14 Randa Markos

15 Cortney Casey

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1 Jessica Eye

2 Katlyn Chookagian

3 Liz Carmouche

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5 (T) Roxanne Modafferi

5 (T) Joanne Calderwood +1

7 Andrea Lee

8 Alexis Davis

9 Jennifer Maia

10 Lauren Murphy

11 Montana De La Rosa

12 Mara Romero Borella

13 Maycee Barber

14 Paige VanZant

15 Poliana Botelho

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Germaine de Randamie +2

2 Holly Holm -1

3 Ketlen Vieira -1

4 Aspen Ladd

5 Raquel Pennington

6 Cat Zingano

7 Yana Kunitskaya

8 Marion Reneau

9 Irene Aldana +1

10 Sara McMann -1

11 Macy Chiasson

12 Lina Lansberg

13 Tonya Evinger

14 Sijara Eubanks

15 Bethe Correia

