Khabib Nurmagomedov warns Conor McGregor regarding UFC 242 attendance

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t seem bothered by the idea of his arch nemesis Conor McGregor attending UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, where he’ll defend his title against Dustin Poirier.

That being said, the champ does have a piece of advice for the Irishman.

“It will be more difficult to leave Abu Dhabi than New York,” Nurmagomedov said on Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel (via TASS). “If he plans to come, he should sit and watch the fights because it will be impossible to pull any of his underhanded tricks there.

“Abu Dhabi is no place for show-offs. Let him come if he plans to come, but his shenanigans won’t work there.”

This comment from Khabib Nurmagomedov follows a remark from UFC President Dana White, who stated that he wouldn’t be surprised if Conor McGregor attended UFC 242.

“Yeah, he could,” White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto when asked if McGregor might show up at the event. “He could, possibly.

“He hasn’t said [if he will],” the UFC boss continued. “I’m not [breaking any news]. He could, probably, show up to that fight. But I don’t know if he will. He hasn’t said anything to me.”

White also added that he doesn’t anticipate McGregor will experience any issues in the region despite his making some less than sensitive remarks about several of the UFC’s Muslim fighters — including Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I honestly believe that in that region they like Conor McGregor too,” he said. “I know they take things a little serious when stuff is said but Khabib won the fight. And I think it’s all just trash talk leading up to. Obviously Khabib and Conor, there’s no love lost. Those guys do not like each other. But it’s part of the business.

“Culturally, I don’t think so. I would have no problem with Conor showing up there.”

Do you think Conor McGregor will be cage-side for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/3/2019.