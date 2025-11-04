UFC Qatar fight against Arman Tsarukyan will be a nightmare for Dan Hooker, says popular manager

As UFC draws closer to its Qatar event, one well-known MMA manager thinks Dan Hooker is in for a beatdown.

Hooker will face Arman Tsarukyan in a pivotal lightweight bout on Nov. 22. Tsarukyan could potentially earn a UFC Lightweight Championship opportunity with a win. He once earned a shot at the gold, but never competed for it due to an injury prior to the weigh-ins.

Top manager Ali Abdelaziz shared his thoughts on the matchup during an appearance on “Submission Radio.” Abdelaziz did not mince words (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think Arman’s going to beat the sh*t out of Dan Hooker,” Abdelaziz told Submission Radio. “I don’t have anything against the guy, but I just think there are levels to this game, and Arman is on a completely different level. I don’t respect Dan Hooker because he lied about Islam and the IV sh*t, and I don’t think he should have did that.

“But I don’t have anything against him. Do I respect him as a man? No. When he fought Islam, Islam smashed him. I get it, he has to ride with his team and stuff, but he’s a liar. …He has nothing to lose really, but I think Arman is just going to torture him.”

Tsarukyan hasn’t been beaten since 2022. He dropped a unanimous decision to Mateusz Gamrot. Since that defeat, “Akhalkalakets” is riding a four-fight winning streak. In that span, Tsarukyan has defeated Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Joaquim Silva, and Damir Ismagulov.

As for Hooker, he hasn’t competed since 2024, as he was recovering from a hand injury. “The Hangman” has won his last three outings. Those wins were against Gamrot, Jalin Turner, and Claudio Puelles.

