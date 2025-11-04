Maycee Barber reveals severity of recent health problems ahead of UFC 323 return

UFC star Maycee Barber has spoken candidly about the recent health problems she’s endured ahead of her return.

Next month, Maycee Barber is set to make her return to the Octagon when she battles Karine Silva at UFC 323. It comes after she withdrew from her scheduled bout with Erin Blanchfield at the last minute, with her health issues once again resurfacing and causing her great concern.

Barber has long since been touted as a major player in the women’s flyweight division. Alas, she has had to face some real setbacks in the early stages of her career, leaving many to wonder whether or not she would ever be able to fully live up to the expectations that were put in front of her when she first entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In a recent interview, Barber opened up on some of the risks she faced in the midst of this crisis.

Barber openly discusses health scare

“For me, I’m a very stubborn person and when I feel tired I’m like I’ll just be good,” Barber explained. “It’s probably just the elevation, I was just training here, I just moved to Denver, all of this stuff. Fast forward, they’re like ‘you have mono, you’re really sick, you can’t even train. You have an enlarged spleen, you could get punched it the body, it could rupture and you could die.’ Those are the kinds of things when you hear that you’re like wait that’s not true. Those kinds of things are weird but they’re invisible. You can’t see them.

“Fast forward to when I was fighting Erin, I’m getting ready for everything and preparing and I’m doing everything that I feel I’m required to do and I’ve known to do and I’ve prepared for fights, several fights, I’ve had so many different fights in the UFC. I know the process. I know what it takes and all the different things I need to do. Then something like that just happens and it’s like I don’t know what this is. I don’t know how to deal with it.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting