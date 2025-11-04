Maycee Barber reveals severity of recent health problems ahead of UFC 323 return

By Harry Kettle - November 4, 2025
Maycee Barber

UFC star Maycee Barber has spoken candidly about the recent health problems she’s endured ahead of her return.

Next month, Maycee Barber is set to make her return to the Octagon when she battles Karine Silva at UFC 323. It comes after she withdrew from her scheduled bout with Erin Blanchfield at the last minute, with her health issues once again resurfacing and causing her great concern.

RELATED: Maycee Barber provides fresh update following recent health scare at UFC event

Barber has long since been touted as a major player in the women’s flyweight division. Alas, she has had to face some real setbacks in the early stages of her career, leaving many to wonder whether or not she would ever be able to fully live up to the expectations that were put in front of her when she first entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In a recent interview, Barber opened up on some of the risks she faced in the midst of this crisis.

Barber openly discusses health scare

“For me, I’m a very stubborn person and when I feel tired I’m like I’ll just be good,” Barber explained. “It’s probably just the elevation, I was just training here, I just moved to Denver, all of this stuff. Fast forward, they’re like ‘you have mono, you’re really sick, you can’t even train. You have an enlarged spleen, you could get punched it the body, it could rupture and you could die.’ Those are the kinds of things when you hear that you’re like wait that’s not true. Those kinds of things are weird but they’re invisible. You can’t see them.

“Fast forward to when I was fighting Erin, I’m getting ready for everything and preparing and I’m doing everything that I feel I’m required to do and I’ve known to do and I’ve prepared for fights, several fights, I’ve had so many different fights in the UFC. I know the process. I know what it takes and all the different things I need to do. Then something like that just happens and it’s like I don’t know what this is. I don’t know how to deal with it.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Maycee Barber UFC

Related

Mario Bautista workout

Mario Bautista reveals next steps after Umar Nurmagomedov loss at UFC 321

Harry Kettle - November 4, 2025
Valentina Shevchenko enters the Octagon at UFC 315, opposite Joe Rogan interviewing Ronda Rousey at a ceremonial weigh-in
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko defends Joe Rogan amid Ronda Rousey blasting the UFC commentator

Dylan Bowker - November 3, 2025

Valentina Shevchenko weighed in on the recent discourse centred on Joe Rogan and the disparaging comments Ronda Rousey recently made about him. Rousey made these comments while speaking with a friend of Rogan, Bert Kreischer, on Kreischer’s podcast recently. The influential figure in women’s MMA made comments after Rogan’s name was brought up about how the JRE host was simply a fan who had a large audience and that he has no discernible fighting-related expertise.

Kyoji Horiguchi poses on the scale during the UFC Belfast ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Kyoji Horiguchi is "at a perfect time to get that belt", says Sergio Pettis ahead of the former's return at UFC Qatar

Dylan Bowker - November 3, 2025

Kyoji Horiguchi is making his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship at UFC Qatar, and his former two-time opponent Sergio Pettis has weighed in on Horiguchi’s octagon return.

Steve Garcia defeats David Onama at UFC Vegas 110
Steve Garcia

What's next for Steve Garcia and David Onama after UFC Vegas 110?

Cole Shelton - November 3, 2025

The UFC was back in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday for a decent UFC Vegas 110 card. In the main event, Steve Garcia took on David Onama in a pivotal fight at featherweight.

Vince Morales enters the Octagon for his fight against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico
Videos

UFC vet Vince Morales claims he was offered $70k to 'throw' a fight amidst Isaac Dulgarian controversy

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight Vince Morales is the latest cog in the ongoing sports gambling scandal following UFC Vegas 110.

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

WATCH: UFC legend Antonio Rogerio Nogueira flattens influencer in exhibition boxing return

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025
Isaac Dulgarian gets submitted with a choke at UFC Vegas 110
UFC

UFC releases first statement on Isaac Dulgarian betting scandal, cuts featherweight after UFC Vegas 110

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025

The UFC issued its first public remarks amidst arguably the biggest sports gambling scandal in Mixed Martial Arts history involving Isaac Dulgarian.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta is interviewed after a TKO win at UFC Vegas 110
UFC

Waldo Cortes-Acosta calls to tie UFC record vs. Tom Aspinall's former rival in short-notice booking after UFC Vegas 110

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025

UFC heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta wants to challenge Greg Hardy’s record for most fights by a heavyweight in 12 months.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison shares bold prediction for Amanda Nunes fight: 'It’s gonna happen sooner rather than later'

Cole Shelton - November 3, 2025

Kayla Harrison expects to make quick work of Amanda Nunes when they do fight.

Alex Pereira finishes Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320
Ali Abdelaziz

Manager makes wild injury claim amid Alex Pereira's revenge KO over Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 3, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has made quite the claim about his fighter’s condition prior to a crushing defeat in his Alex Pereira rematch.