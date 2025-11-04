Ex-UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey gets honest advice from retired KO artist

Ronda Rousey has been under the microscope with recent comments about MMA fans, and one retired UFC fighter is offering some advice.

Rousey has been critical of both the media and fans, as she believes they turned on her when the chips were down. She also took a shot at beloved UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

Rousey was a pioneer for women’s MMA and she was a top UFC star before suffering a brutal knockout loss against Holly Holm, followed by a quick TKO defeat at the hands of Amanda Nunes.

During an edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown suggested that Rousey should ditch the negativity and do something positive for a new generation.

“It’s projecting,” Brown said. “It’s a tragedy. I hope she finds peace. That’s the one thing we can say, I hope she finds peace in her life and accepts the way things are.

“Go do some great things and inspire some new people. You’re going to die just like me one day and people are going to remember something about you. Right now, the way that your road is going, Ronda, what people are going to remember is that you’re a f*cking sore loser.”

Rousey hasn’t exactly endeared herself to WWE fans either. “Rowdy” recently made a comment about one of her rivals during her time with the top wrestling company. She appeared on “The Lapsed Fan” and questioned why she was in a program with Alexa Bliss outside of merchandise sales. The comment drew the ire of WWE fans and performers, who lashed out at Rousey.

Recently, Rousey posted a training video, which had many speculating about a potential UFC return at the White House. “Rowdy” admitted on social media that she’s finding her love for MMA again. BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest updates on Rousey.