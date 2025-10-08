Arman Tsarukyan believes Ilia Topuria is avoiding him: ‘I’m the only one that can beat Ilia’

By Cole Shelton - October 7, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan believes Ilia Topuria is avoiding him, as he knows he’s a difficult matchup.

Tsarukyan is coming off a split decision win over Charles Oliveira back in April of 2024 to become the No. 1 contender. However,  injuries have kept him on the sidelines as he will now headline UFC Qatar against Dan Hooker.

Should Tsarukyan win, he believes he should get the next title shot as long as Topuria doesn’t keep avoiding him.

“No way (Paddy can beat Ilia). I’m the only one that can beat Ilia, for now, in our division,” Tsarukyan said to Ariel Helwani on Tuesday. “And everybody knows that. Even the UFC knows that, that’s why they’re trying to push him as much as possible… If I go and perform very well and finish Hooker, they can not avoid me anymore.”

Topuria doesn’t have his next fight booked, but it is likely he will face either Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje next.

Ilia Topuria believes he has to finish Dan Hooker

Whoever doesn’t get the Topuria fight could wait for the winner. But Arman Tsarukyan plans to make a statement and finish Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar to prove he deserves a title shot.

“I have to, I have to show that I will fight for the title and I deserve to be there… I know right now I had a problem with my back and a lot of rumors, this, that,” Tsarukyan said. “But, I feel very good, just going there to do my job and I don’t care what they think about my performance.”

Tsarukayn was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title back at UFC 311 in January. However, the day before the fight, he suffered a back injury and had to pull out. He hasn’t fought since then, but he did weigh in as a backup fighter at UFC 317.

Arman Tsarukyan Ilia Topuria UFC

