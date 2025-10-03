Dan Hooker expects violence against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar

UFC veteran Dan Hooker expects violence when he collides with Arman Tsarukyan in their blockbuster UFC Qatar clash.

As we know, Dan Hooker is a real fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. He has accomplished some incredible things throughout the course of his career, and yet now, he may be in the best position he’s ever been in when it comes to title contention.

RELATED: Dan Hooker takes aim at UFC in heated rant: ‘I’m not going to break my back for a company that doesn’t respect me’

Hooker knows how to make things ugly and he knows how to put it all on the line. At UFC Qatar, when he faces off against Arman Tsarukyan, he knows that he’ll be the underdog – but this isn’t something that’s going to impact him in the slightest.

In a recent interview, Hooker opened up on why he took this fight and what he expects to happen.

Hooker’s view on Tsarukyan collision

“I knew the fight would come together eventually, just because I know that a lot of people will try to avoid him in the division,” Hooker told Submission Radio. “The champ, I feel like, doesn’t want that fight, which makes a lot of sense to a lot of other people, to look to the fight that makes the most sense to them and to talk their way out of bad stylistic matchups or tough opponents. But yeah, that’s probably the No. 1 reason that drew me to this fight; I think he is the best fighter in the division and I want to beat him.”

“I feel like whoever wins this fight between me and Arman — if I beat Arman, you have to fight for the title next,” Hooker said. “I feel like that puts you head and shoulders above everyone else as the next guy in line to fight for a title.”

“It’ll be exciting for the fans, for the press conference, and getting in each other’s faces, and that,” Hooker said. “Because I think there is a lot of animosity there. I don’t like his face. I don’t like that his face is attached to his body, and I would love to separate the two. I don’t like the bloke. I don’t know anything about him but I hate everything he stands for. Can’t wait to elbow him in the nose.”

“I feel like this fight, everything is on him to prove,” Hooker said. “He’s just got to whoop this old man and he’ll get himself a title shot. So I feel like the onus is on him to prove himself. And for me, that leaves me with a lot of freedom. I can come in with no weight on my shoulders and just come in full of venom. I’m full of venom for this fight. When we come in there, I’m just going to be looking to hurt him. I can’t wait.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting