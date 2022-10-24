UFC President Dana White shares his thoughts on a potential Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight: “I’m just saying that would be a good fight for him”

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on a match-up between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling.

Last Saturday night at UFC 280, Aljamain Sterling beat TJ Dillashaw to retain the UFC bantamweight championship. While Dillashaw was compromised due to a shoulder injury, Sterling still did what he needed to do in order to get the challenger out of there.

In the immediate aftermath of the result, many were wondering what would be next for the champ. Sean O’Malley was a popular suggestion given that he beat Petr Yan, but there’s also the possibility of ‘Funk Master’ going head to head with Henry Cejudo.

The former king is hungry to reclaim his gold and according to Dana White, it’s something that could actually happen.

“That guy was just in the top of my head, he asked me that question, I said maybe Henry Cejudo would be fun,” White said.

“He didn’t think so, but I don’t know, maybe other people do. You know, Henry’s been out there talking and he wants to come back and he wants to, you know, and I think … how long has he been back in the USADA pool? Anyone know how long he’s been back in the USADA pool? Six months? Yeah, so you know, he could fight. So maybe you do him and Aljamain Sterling next.”

Sterling vs Cejudo beckons?

“Again, everybody’s gonna write that I said that’s the next fight, that’s what’s gonna be written. But I’m just saying that would be a good fight for him.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What do you think about Dana White’s idea to do Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo? Is ‘Triple C’ deserving of a crack at the champion, or should Sean O’Malley be the one to get the nod? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

